U.S. Representative Mike Levin Endorses Rimga Viskanta for Mayor of Encinitas

Congressman Mike Levin endorses Rimga Viskanta for Encinitas Mayor Local support for Viskanta's campaign builds

Levin joins the San Diego County Democratic Party and Encinitas & North Coast Democratic Club in backing Viskanta's bid for Encinitas Mayor.

I have been deeply impressed by Rimga's integrity, energy, work ethic, and fresh voice. Encinitas will have a tireless champion, and a leader who can hold complex and conflicting ideas simultaneously.” — U.S. Rep. Mike Levin, California's 49th Congressional District

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENCINITAS, Calif. Rimga Viskanta's campaign for Mayor of Encinitas today announced the endorsement of U.S. Representative Mike Levin, who has represented Encinitas and California's 49th Congressional District since 2019 and is one of Congress's leading voices on clean energy.

"I have been deeply impressed by Rimga's integrity, energy, work ethic, and fresh voice," said Levin. "With her, Encinitas will have a tireless champion, and a leader who can hold complex and conflicting ideas simultaneously."

Levin has built his record on working across the aisle to deliver results for North County, securing more than $1 billion in federal funding for the district, including for clean energy, safer streets, and homelessness. His endorsement pairs that record with a candidate whose own background is in environmental science and sustainability, and who spent nearly a decade inside local government turning plans into real outcomes.

"I'm honored to have Congressman Levin's support," said Viskanta. "He has shown Encinitas what pragmatic, results-driven leadership looks like: reaching across divides to actually get things done. That's the approach I'll bring to City Hall, and I look forward to working with him to deliver clean energy, safer streets, and real progress for our community."

About Rimga Viskanta

Rimga Viskanta is a candidate for Mayor of Encinitas, California, in the November 2026 general election.

For nearly a decade, Viskanta has worked inside local government as an accounting and sustainability professional. As a Senior Management Analyst with the City of Solana Beach, she worked across every department — from the City Manager's Office to Finance, Engineering, Public Works, Office of the Clerk, and Planning. She drafted the city's Public Arts, Elections Code, and Conflict of Interest Code ordinances; led the Climate Action Plan's implementation and five-year update; executed the citywide SB 1383 organics recycling and edible food recovery program; and coordinated across cities and regional agencies on sustainability, homelessness, and intergovernmental partnerships.

Earlier in her career, as a public sector consultant at KPMG, Viskanta helped Marine Corps Base Quantico's Public Works and Utilities Departments improve workload and process efficiency to better compete with the private sector.

For nearly eight years, Viskanta has also served as an elected school board trustee. She served on the Encinitas Union School District (EUSD) Board from 2016 to 2020, including as Board President during the COVID-19 pandemic, when EUSD became one of the first districts in the region to safely return to in-person learning. She was elected to the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) Board in 2022, where she has served as Board President twice and currently serves as Vice President.

Viskanta holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Southern California, with an emphasis in public sector accounting and financial management, and a Bachelor's degree in environmental sciences from the University of Virginia. She has also completed the Masters in Governance certificate program through the California School Boards Association (CSBA).

Viskanta's campaign message is straightforward: local control alone is not enough — Encinitas needs local action. If elected Mayor, she has pledged to bring respect, collaboration, and results to City Hall, and to work with residents, schools, nonprofits, and neighboring cities to create the Encinitas we love to call home. Learn more at www.voteforviskanta.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.