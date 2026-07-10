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State Board of Community Colleges Executive Committee to meet July 16

RALEIGH – The State Board of Community Colleges Executive Committee will meet Thursday, July 16 at 10 a.m. 

A.W. Conference Room, First Floor, Caswell Building
200 W Jones Street
Raleigh, NC 27603

The meeting is available for public viewing in-person in the Dr. W. Dallas Herring State Board Room.  The meeting is open to the public, but some portions may be conducted in closed session, pursuant to state law.

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State Board of Community Colleges Executive Committee to meet July 16

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