State Board of Community Colleges to meet July 16-17

The State Board of Community Colleges will meet July 16-17, 2026.

Thursday, July 16

Committee Meetings, 12 p.m.

View Agenda

Friday, July 17

Full Board Meeting, 9 a.m.

View Agenda

North Carolina Community College System Office

200 W Jones Street

Raleigh, NC 27603

Dr. W. Dallas Herring State Board Room

The meetings are open to the public, but some portions may be conducted in closed session, pursuant to state law.

The meetings will be livestreamed on the N.C. Community College System Office YouTube channel.