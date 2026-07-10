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State Board of Community Colleges to meet July 16-17

The State Board of Community Colleges will meet July 16-17, 2026.

Thursday, July 16
Committee Meetings, 12 p.m.
View Agenda

Friday, July 17
Full Board Meeting, 9 a.m. 
View Agenda

North Carolina Community College System Office
200 W Jones Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
Dr. W. Dallas Herring State Board Room

The meetings are open to the public, but some portions may be conducted in closed session, pursuant to state law.

The meetings will be livestreamed on the N.C. Community College System Office YouTube channel

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State Board of Community Colleges to meet July 16-17

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