The Children's Brand Making Back-to-School Shopping Easier for Dance Families

Stelle celebrates the rhythm of a girl's day by bringing together everyday school athleisure essentials and dancewear. Stelle's 2026 Back to Class collection featuring kids everyday athleisure and dancewear Back to class with Stelle's newly launched backpacks and duffle gym bags

Stelle's new "Back to Class: Styles for School & Studio" collection is designed for kids to move confidently from the classroom to ballet, dance, and beyond.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For today's families, back-to-school shopping no longer ends with classroom essentials. For many girls, the school day is only the beginning—followed by ballet lessons, dance rehearsals, gymnastics practice, and other after-school activities. As children's schedules become increasingly active, parents are looking for apparel that supports every part of their child's day while making seasonal shopping simpler.

Inspired by this modern routine, Stelle, a mom-trusted children's dancewear and athleisure brand, is launching its 2026 Back to Class: Styles for School & Studio campaign this August. The campaign celebrates the rhythm of a girl's day by bringing together everyday school athleisure essentials and dancewear in one coordinated Summer-Fall collection.

The collection is designed to seamlessly take kids from the classroom to the studio, featuring everyday athleisure staples including leggings, hoodies, athletic t-shirts, flowy shorts, joggers, and backpacks alongside Stelle's signature dancewear collection of ballet dresses, leotards, ballet skirts, unitards, ballet shoes, and dance accessories. Every piece is designed in cheerful pastel-inspired hues including lilac, blush pink, tie-dye marshmallow, cloudburst blue, mint, and buttery yellow, creating a versatile wardrobe that mixes and matches effortlessly throughout the season.

"Today's girls aren't defined by just one part of their day," said Cassie Ye, Founder of Stelle. "They spend their mornings learning in the classroom and their afternoons pursuing the activities they love, whether that's ballet, dance, gymnastics, or simply staying active. We wanted to create a collection that supports every moment of that journey while making it easier for parents to shop everything they need in one place."

While Stelle has built a loyal following among dance families across the US over the past decade, the Back to Class campaign encourages customers to explore the brand beyond a single category. Dance shoppers can discover school-ready athleisure and backpacks, while families shopping for everyday apparel are introduced to Stelle's premium dancewear collection.

More than a seasonal collection, Back to Class celebrates the excitement of new beginnings. Whether it's the first day of school, a first ballet class, or another year of growing through movement, Stelle believes every child deserves to feel comfortable, confident, and ready for whatever comes next.

The Back to Class: Styles for School & Studio campaign launches July 31, 2026, at stelleworld.com, where families can shop the kids' athleisure clothing collection and the kids’ dancewear collection online throughout the back-to-school season.

About Stelle

Stelle (stelleworld.com) is a mom-trusted dancewear and athleisure brand best known for girls’ ballet and dance essentials. Founded in 2015, Stelle creates versatile, quality pieces designed to help girls and women look, feel, and move their best through every stage of life.

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