Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To Texas Instruments

July 9, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $33.6 million has been extended to Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) for expanded capacity and technology investments at their 300mm semiconductor wafer fab in Richardson (RFAB). The project is expected to total $700 million in capital investment.

“Texas is where the integrated circuit was born and where the future is forged,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas Instruments is a global trailblazer, and this expansion of their historic, long-term investment in our great state advances Texas’ leadership in semiconductor manufacturing. Texas has the innovation, the infrastructure, and the talent to manufacture the technologies that will change the future of the world.”

Texas Instruments, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the birthplace of the world’s first commercial silicon transistor in 1954, followed by Jack Kilby’s invention of the integrated circuit in 1958. Today, TI is the largest foundational semiconductor manufacturer in the U.S., producing analog and embedded processing chips that are critical for satellites, vehicles, smartphones, and nearly every other electronic device. TI’s continued investment in RFAB will expand capacity, enable process technologies, and enhance the facilities’ capabilities to manufacture TI’s broad product portfolio on 300mm wafers, the largest and most advanced diameter size for silicon wafers.

“As the largest analog and embedded processing semiconductor manufacturer in the U.S., Texas Instruments is proud to call Texas home,” said TI Senior Vice President, Technology and Manufacturing Group, Mohammad Yunus. “This award recognizes the investment we have made in our Richardson semiconductor manufacturing factory and reinforces our commitment to producing the foundational technology that is vital for nearly every electronic device, now and for decades to come.”

"Texas has long been the leader in innovation, and investments like this ensure we remain the leader for generations to come," said Senator Bob Hall. "Texas Instruments helped shape the modern world by pioneering semiconductor technology right here in North Texas, and this expansion reinforces our state's critical role in strengthening America's supply chain, national security, and technological leadership. I appreciate Governor Abbott's continued commitment to investing in Texas manufacturing and creating an environment where companies like Texas Instruments can continue to grow, innovate, and create high-quality jobs.”

View more information about TI.

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a grant program to continue Texas’ leadership in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.