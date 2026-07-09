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News Release – DOH Orders ABC Towing & Parts Operator & Property Owner to Cease and Desist Accumulation of Solid Waste, Clean Up Site

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

 

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

DOH ORDERS ABC TOWING & PARTS OPERATOR & PROPERTY OWNER TO CEASE AND DESIST ACCUMULATION OF SOLID WASTE, CLEAN UP SITE

26-074

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 9, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) against respondents ABC Towing & Parts, LLC and property owner JH Hawaii property, LLC for failing to properly store solid waste and failing to remove accumulated solid waste at its site, located at 794 H Lehua Ave. in Pearl City. In addition, ABC Towing & Parts, LLC has been identified as having operated a solid waste management site without approval from the DOH. The NOVO was issued on July 8, 2026.

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News Release – DOH Orders ABC Towing & Parts Operator & Property Owner to Cease and Desist Accumulation of Solid Waste, Clean Up Site

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