Military Mothers From Across the Nation Gather in Columbus for Blue Star Mothers National Convention

Official logo for the 82nd Annual Blue Star Mothers of America National Convention, July 27–August 1, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio, celebrating America's 250th anniversary. Official logo of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a congressionally chartered nonprofit supporting military families, veterans, and Gold Star families nationwide.

Nearly 250 members unite to support military families, honor service, elect national leaders, and celebrate America's 250th.

Every service member has a family standing behind them. This Convention celebrates those families while strengthening our commitment to support military members, veterans, and one another.” — Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 250 military mothers from across the United States will gather in the Columbus area July 27 through August 1 for the 82nd Annual Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. National Convention, bringing together women whose children have answered the call to serve in the United States Armed Forces.

Held at The Ohioan Hotel and Event Center, the Convention serves as the organization's annual business meeting while providing members opportunities for leadership development, education, service projects, fellowship, and collaboration as they continue their mission of supporting active duty service members, veterans, and military families nationwide.

This year's Convention comes during a historic time as America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As the nation reflects on two and a half centuries of freedom, Blue Star Mothers of America will honor the generations of military families whose strength, sacrifice, and unwavering support have helped preserve those freedoms.

"Our National Convention is more than an annual meeting. It is a reunion of hearts united by service," said Blue Star Mothers of America National President Karen Stillwell. "Every member understands what it means to love someone who has taken an oath to defend our nation. When we come together, we share experiences, strengthen one another, learn new ways to serve our military community, and prepare for another year of supporting those who sacrifice so much for our freedom. It is especially meaningful to gather during America's 250th celebration as we honor the enduring legacy of military service and the families who stand behind every uniform."

Throughout the week, members will participate in Opening Ceremonies, a Memorial Service honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, educational breakout sessions, service projects benefiting veterans, a visit to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, leadership meetings, election and installation of National Officers, recognition ceremonies, and the National Banquet celebrating another year of service.

Founded in 1942 during World War II and chartered by Congress in 1960, Blue Star Mothers of America has spent more than eight decades serving military families through volunteerism, care package programs, veteran support initiatives, community outreach, patriotic education, and countless acts of compassion. Today, chapters across the nation volunteer thousands of hours annually in support of active duty military, veterans, and their families.

The Convention also provides delegates representing chapters across the country the opportunity to elect National Officers and conduct the organization's annual business, helping shape the direction of Blue Star Mothers of America for the coming year in accordance with its governing bylaws.

Members will also support the National President's Project, benefiting the 3rd & Goal Foundation and the "Miles for Our Veterans: If These Boots Could Talk" Virtual 5K, continuing the organization's commitment to serving veterans and military families beyond the Convention itself.

Blue Star Mothers of America welcomes local media to attend portions of the Convention and learn more about the organization's mission, meet military mothers from across the nation, and hear firsthand the stories of resilience, sacrifice, and service that continue to strengthen communities throughout America.

As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the Convention serves as a powerful reminder that behind every service member is a family whose quiet sacrifices help defend the freedoms enjoyed by all Americans.

About Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a nonprofit organization of mothers, stepmothers, foster mothers, grandmothers, and female legal guardians who have children serving or who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Founded in 1942 and chartered by Congress in 1960, the organization is dedicated to supporting active duty service members, veterans, and military families through service, patriotism, and community engagement. Through chapters across the country, members volunteer thousands of hours each year to strengthen military families, support veterans, and promote patriotism in their communities.

For more information about Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. or the 82nd Annual National Convention, visit www.bluestarmothers.us.

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