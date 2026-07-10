Collins Family Movers Strengthens Long-Distance and Interstate Moving Service for Relocating Chicago Households

Collins Family Movers

Collins Family Movers grows its long-distance and interstate moving service, helping Chicago households relocate across state lines with less stress.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collins Family Movers, a family-owned moving company in Chicago , is expanding its long-distance and interstate moving service to support the growing number of households leaving the city for new homes across state lines. As more Chicago families relocate for work, cost of living, and lifestyle changes, the company is focused on making cross-country moves more organized, predictable, and far less stressful. For years, Collins Family Movers has been known across the city for careful local moves. That same attention to detail now drives its interstate work. The company reports steady demand from residents who need experienced long distance movers in Chicago to handle moves that cross one state line or several. Whether a family is heading to a neighboring Midwest state or a home hundreds of miles away, the goal stays the same: belongings arrive safely and on schedule.Long-distance moves come with challenges that a short local move never presents. Timelines stretch across days, routes cover multiple states, and belongings spend far more time in transit. Collins Family Movers addresses this with detailed upfront planning, clear communication at every stage, and crews trained to protect furniture, electronics, and fragile items over long hauls. Customers receive a clear plan before moving day, so there are fewer surprises once the truck is loaded. "Moving across state lines is a much bigger transition than moving down the street, and families deserve a partner who treats it that way," said the Collins Family Movers leadership team. "Our job is to take the weight off their shoulders, keep them informed, and get their belongings to the new home in the same condition they left in."The company's interstate service covers the full move from start to finish. Crews handle packing and unpacking, furniture disassembly and reassembly, careful loading and unloading, and secure transport of household goods. For customers who need flexibility between homes, the team also coordinates short-term and long-term storage. This full-service approach means a family does not need to piece together several vendors to complete one relocation.As a licensed and insured long distance moving company in Chicago , Collins Family Movers operates under ILLCC MC# 215646 and USDOT# 2789784, giving customers confidence that their interstate move is handled by a properly credentialed carrier. That licensing matters most on long-distance jobs, where regulations, timelines, and liability all carry more weight than they do on a simple local move.Trust has been central to the company's growth. Collins Family Movers is family-owned and operated, holds BBB accreditation with an A+ rating, and has completed more than 10,000 moves for Chicago-area customers. Many of those customers return for a second or third move and refer friends and family, a pattern the company credits to honest pricing and dependable crews rather than one-time transactions. The expansion also reflects a broader shift in how people move. Remote work and changing housing costs have made interstate relocation a realistic option for more Chicago households than ever before. By strengthening its long-distance capacity, the company is positioning itself to meet that demand without sacrificing the personal service that built its local reputation.Collins Family Movers encourages households planning an out-of-state move to book early, especially during the busy spring and summer season when interstate routes fill quickly. Early planning gives crews more time to build an efficient route, reserve the right equipment, and lock in a moving date that fits the customer's schedule on both ends of the move. Customers can request a free quote, review service details, or schedule an interstate move through the company's website or by phone. Whether the destination is one state away or across the country, Collins Family Movers aims to be a dependable partner for every Chicago family taking the next step.About Collins Family MoversCollins Family Movers is a family-owned and operated moving company based in Chicago, Illinois, at 2742 W Montrose Ave. The company provides residential and commercial moving services including local moves, long-distance and interstate relocations, packing and unpacking, labor-only support, piano moving, and storage coordination. Known for careful crews, transparent pricing, and dependable service, Collins Family Movers serves the greater Chicago area and beyond.

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