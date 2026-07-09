NEWS RELEASE: Nominees announced for Third District Juvenile Court vacancy

Contact:

Rob Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, [email protected]

Nominees announced for Third District Juvenile Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (July 9, 2026) — The Third District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Third District Juvenile Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge David L. Johnson, effective September 16, 2026.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Christine Henneman, assistant attorney general, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Russell Minas, domestic relations and mental health commissioner, Third District Court; Carolyn Perkins, juvenile public defender, Weber County Attorney’s Office; Julie Sagers, senior attorney, Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office; and Lance Talakai, team leader, Salt Lake Legal Defender Association.

Written comments may be submitted to the Third District Judicial Nominating Commission at [email protected] or to the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon July 20, 2026.

The nominating commission may request additional information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. Following the public comment period, the names will be submitted to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

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