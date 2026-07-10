MSP Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Washington County
On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at approximately 4:10 PM, Troopers responded to a serious injury crash on Dixie Road in Trescott Township. Preliminary investigation indicates that 24-year-old Christopher Davenport of Northfield was traveling southbound on Dixie Road when his vehicle left the roadway. Davenport, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.
Davenport was transported to Down East Community Hospital. He was later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.
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