Inhabitr Launches Tanyx AI to Transform How Commercial Interiors Are Conceived, Designed and Delivered

New AI company complements the Inhabitr global sourcing and execution platform, connecting digital design directly to physical manufacturing and delivery

We believe AI's next frontier is the physical world. Tanyx AI extends Inhabitr's platform with intelligence that reimagines how commercial interiors are designed and delivered.” — Ankur Agrawal

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inhabitr today announced the launch of Tanyx AI , a next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on transforming how commercial interiors are conceptualized, designed, specified, sourced and executed.Established as the dedicated AI and software company within the Inhabitr ecosystem, Tanyx AI is building the intelligence layer for the global built environment, helping customers move from concept to procurement-ready plans through a single AI-powered platform.Since its inception, Inhabitr has built a global platform spanning sourcing, manufacturing, procurement, logistics and project delivery of FF&E on over 1,000 projects. Through that experience, the company identified one of the industry's greatest challenges: while execution has become increasingly sophisticated, the design, specification and decision-making process that precedes it remains fragmented across disconnected software, consultants, suppliers and workflows. Project information is recreated multiple times, specifications are lost between teams and decisions that should take hours often take weeks.Tanyx AI was created to address these challenges. The Tanyx AI platform brings intelligence to the earliest stages of the project lifecycle. It enables customers to move from an initial concept to procurement-ready plans through AI-powered design, specification, optimization and sourcing recommendations with human oversight, before seamlessly transitioning into physical execution through Inhabitr.Together, the two companies create a connected ecosystem that bridges digital decision-making with real-world delivery.“The world has transformed how digital products are designed and built. Physical projects have yet to catch up,” said Ankur Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Tanyx AI/Inhabitr. “Every year, trillions of dollars flow through fragmented processes for conceiving, designing, specifying, sourcing and delivering physical world interior projects that rely on disconnected systems and manual coordination. Tanyx AI brings those workflows together in a single intelligent platform, connecting digital design with real-world execution from concept to completion. Together, with the Inhabitr global supply chain and delivery capabilities, we're creating a fundamentally better way to deliver interior projects.”"Every major technological shift creates a new platform for innovation. We believe AI's next frontier is the physical world. The opportunity isn't simply to automate existing workflows—it's to rethink how people design, make decisions and bring commercial interiors to life. Tanyx AI represents the next chapter of our journey, extending Inhabitr's global execution platform with an intelligence layer that has the potential to transform how commercial interior projects are created for decades to come."Today, a hotel renovation may involve interior designers, architects, engineers, procurement teams, manufacturers, freight providers and project managers all working independently. Information is repeatedly recreated, specifications are lost between teams and decisions that should take hours often take weeks or months.Tanyx AI brings these workflows together in a single AI-powered platform that helps customers design physical assets, generate specifications, evaluate alternatives, optimize cost and sustainability and produce procurement-ready project packages. Unlike traditional design software, which is disconnected from physical world, Tanyx AI is being built alongside a global execution platform and is part of a connected systemAs the intelligence layer within the Inhabitr ecosystem, Tanyx AI helps customers define what should be built through AI-powered design, specification and procurement planning. Once projects are ready for execution, customers have the opportunity to transition seamlessly to Inhabitr, which manages sourcing, manufacturing, quality control, logistics and delivery.In simple terms: Tanyx AI determines what should be built. Inhabitr makes sure it gets built.About Tanyx AITanyx AI is an artificial intelligence software company developing AI-powered platforms for the design, specification, sourcing and optimization of Commercial interiorsTo learn more visit tanyxai.com/.About InhabitrInhabitr is a global sourcing, procurement, manufacturing and logistics platform serving the hospitality, multifamily, student housing, senior living and commercial real estate industries. Through its technology-enabled supply chain, Inhabitr helps customers procure

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