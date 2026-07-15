Veteran Brings Break Coffee Co. To Boulder and Denver

Entrepreneur Ready To Rid Central Colorado of Bad Office Coffee

I invested in Break Coffee because I love coffee, and so it’s one of the very few things I could sell with genuine enthusiasm and passion.” — Richard Jones, Break Coffee of Boulder

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Break Coffee Co. , the Australian-born office coffee franchisor, has expanded in Colorado with its newest franchisee, Longmont resident Richard Jones.Break Coffee provides workplaces with automated bean-to-cup, espresso systems along with its own 100% Arabica blends, combined with a special concierge-style weekly service. The unique, in-office experience solves the problem of bad office coffee and lost productivity at the same time.Jones is a service-disabled, U.S. Army veteran with 30 years of Information Technology experience and expertise in web development. He served as Vice President of Engineering in his most recent position, leading projects for many government agencies.“I invested in Break Coffee because I love coffee, and so it’s one of the very few things I could sell with genuine enthusiasm and passion,” said the Longmont resident. “I also love being of service, and providing others with a great experience, so pairing that with my love of coffee seemed like the perfect fit. Lastly, it was perhaps the only franchise I discovered that I could start a business with no debt, no commercial leases and no employees to start.”Company clients, and their teams of employees, get café-quality cappuccinos, lattes, and other specialty coffee drinks without upfront equipment purchases or single-use waste.“Break Coffee offers a unique, high-upside entry point for entrepreneurs, including disabled veterans, who want to provide a premium ‘coffee-as-a-service’ experience that will replace the old, stale office coffee waiting for you at work,” said Break Coffee CEO Joshua Kovacs, who is also President and Co-Founder of Oakscale Franchise Partners , a franchise sales organization that helps franchisors and franchisees build and scale successful franchise systems. “Our service connects directly to a company’s bottom line in the form of improved productivity and morale, bringing relief to employees and their employers throughout the country.”Break Coffee’s new Colorado territory will cover a swatch of the central region, from Boulder to North Denver, which runs from Longmont to Capitol Hill, and from Golden to Aurora.5-Star Concierge Coffee ServiceAs part of the 5-star Coffee Concierge service, Break Coffee machines are cleaned on a weekly basis by its trained staff.Businesses are not forced into signing long-term contracts. Break Coffee owns the coffee machines and only charges for the coffee consumed on a weekly basis—saving companies about one-third of the typical cost associated with similar services.To let teams sample the service with no obligation, Break Coffee offers a two-week trial that includes delivery and installation, coffee for the trial period, and pickup if you decide not to continue—at no cost.“The most compelling aspects of Break Coffee were the simple straightforward business model, the low barrier to entry in terms of capital expenditure and training, the leadership in place, and of course the great coffee!” Jones added.Unmatched Support for Disabled Veterans, FranchiseesBreak Coffee Co. offers invaluable, immediate operations training for franchisees, who begin with two days of in-house training that allows them to start operating. Then, franchisees will receive coaching while working the first three weeks, learning the skills of a location sourcing assistant, reporting their findings on a daily basis to an area representative with expertise in the target area.The franchise provides many benefits to franchisees:Flexible Schedules: Break Coffee’s business model allows franchisees to work 30-60 minutes per client per week, excluding travel time, for about one to three days a week.Award-Winning Franchise: Break Coffee was voted in the Top 20 franchises by FranchiseHelp. The business model requires no office space, no warehousing, no employees and no set work schedule.Systemized Approach: Break Coffee helps franchisees develop a business plan and trains them on how to operate and service the machines in a quick and easy, structured manner.“This area is where I’ve called home for nearly 20 years, and where I’m raising my children,” Jones said. “It’s a beautiful area close to the Rocky Mountains with plenty of amazing people who love great coffee. I hope to connect with fellow coffee lovers and provide the best office coffee experience they can possibly get!”If you are a business owner looking to connect with Richard, you can reach him via email at Richard.Jones@breakcoffeeco.com.If you would like more information about the Break Coffee franchise opportunity, please email Anthony Spagnola at anthony@oakscale.com.###About Break Coffee Co.Break Coffee Co. is revolutionizing the breakroom by providing premium, café-quality coffee experiences to offices and businesses. With a focus on high-tech brewing equipment, locally roasted beans, and a hassle-free service model for employers, Break Coffee Co. offers franchisees a scalable, B2B business model with recurring revenue. For more information, email or visit the company’s website.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

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