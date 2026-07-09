Two-year project repaving 19 miles of US 12 east and west of White Pass starts July 13

WHITE PASS – The Washington State Department of Transportation and construction crews plan to repave three areas of US 12 starting July 13 for the next two summers.

This work is to replace worn, deteriorating pavement on the popular highway and pass, allowing for smoother travel.

Starting next Monday, travelers will experience delays of up to 15 minutes as the road is reduced to a single lane near the summit of White Pass. Crews will pause work around October, this fall, before suspending work for winter months.

Once spring returns, snow melts from the mountains and the weather becomes more favorable, in May or June 2027, contractor crews will resume paving near the summit, followed by paving near the junction of US 12 and State Route 123 and a section of US 12 east of Rimrock Lake.

WSDOT and Yakima County have multiple road projects happening off US 12 that also will affect travel. Check out Yakima County’s county roads webpage and WSDOT’s real-time travel map online for more information.