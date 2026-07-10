Marina del Rey Film Festival 2026: Seven Days and Nights of Independent Film Screenings

Marina del Rey Film Festival Laurel 2026 Marina del Rey Film Festival 2026 Official Selection Laurel Marina del Rey Film Festival 2026 poster

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past June, Marina del Rey Film Festival celebrated 15 years as a prominent independent film festival in Los Angeles. This year’s event was held at the Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Peter Greene, Program Director both attribute the festival’s success to the enthusiastic filmmakers who participate in the widely popular art of independent filmmaking, and who are eager to show their works to a wide audience. “We are proud to serve the community through our diverse film festivals and we were excited to be in Beverly Hills at the Lumiere Cinema”, said Jon Gursha. “Our goal is and has always been to provide a high-quality experience for the filmmakers at an affordable cost”, added Jon Gursha.

Marina del Rey Film Festival 2026 started off with a kick-off party on June 18th. Film Screenings at the theatre began on Friday, June 19th and ran through Thursday, June 25th. The festival utilized two screens throughout the entire festival, allowing filmmakers the opportunity to view full blocks of indie films from 10 AM until 12 AM daily. “The festival program is an eclectic mix of diverse films from all genres, and every day is a different block of films”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. The festival screened 400 + films and held Q and A sessions from 6 PM to 12 AM. “Audiences can expect to see films from all around the world in addition to local and domestic films”, added Peter Greene. The festival wrapped-up with a closing night awards party with over 100 Film and Screenplay Awards given to filmmakers and screenwriters.

Highlighted films from this festival include:

1000 O (directed by Barbara Peikert)

A SHEEP LIKE ME (directed by Alex Guzman)

ANOCHE (directed by Alexandro Segade)

Barry & Bernice: L.A. Dating Chronicles (directed by Carlos Moreno, Jr.)

BEGET (directed by John Tedeschi)

CLASS OF HER OWN (directed by Boaz Dvir)

DREAMS WORK LLC (directed by Christopher Begley)

GROWING UP MOVIES (directed by Greg Garthe)

INTO THE ABYSS (directed by David Bartlett)

IT'S WEIRD NEXT DOOR (directed by Newton Mayenge)

LIKE A WILLOW TREE (directed by S. Kyle Robinson)

LIPSTICK GRUNGE (directed by Frank J. Dion)

MEXICAN HAT (directed by Mike Timm)

MOUSER (directed by Mary Patel Gallagher)

MY ASIAN CAM GIRL (directed by Matthew Rusling)

NOTHING TO SEE HERE: WATTS (directed by Michael Soenen)

OUTWIT THE DEVIL (directed by Anthony Moore)

Students Are Heroes: A Sickle Cell Warriors Story (directed by Keenan Special Bristol)

SWIPE (directed by Patia Prouty)

THE GLOW ON THE RIDGE (directed by Cale Frombach)

THE ROSIES (directed by Christina Capra)

THE STRAWBERRY featuring Mike Farrell (directed by Kyle Plummer, Carlos Plummer)

UNPUNISHED (directed by Chico Bryant)

WE ARE ANIMALS (directed by Kirk Murray, Nicholas Tana)

WHILE YOU WERE FREEING THE WORLD (directed by Christina Cottles)

OUR FAMILY PRIDE (directed by Glen Evelyn, Dominic Giannetti)

GUARDIAN ANGEL (directed by Elizabeth Berliner)



Marina del Rey Film Festival Venue:

Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall

9036 Wilshire Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Festival Question and Answer Sessions (Q and A) 6 PM-12 AM

Festival Program

https://www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com/2026-program

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Marina del Rey Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information about the 2026 Marina del Rey Film Festival and how to be a part of the event, visit www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com.



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