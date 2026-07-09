Date/Time

Date(s) - July 30, 2026

1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Energy Safety and California Public Utilities Commission to Hold Virtual Public Workshop on SB 254 Implementation

Public input will be solicited during the workshop

Sacramento – The Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety (Energy Safety) and the California Public Utilities Commission (Commission) will hold a virtual public workshop (via Microsoft Teams) on July 30, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the workshop is to address pre-submitted topics and questions from the public regarding Senate Bill 254 implementation in the following categories:

Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP) submissions

Commissionrulemakings and processes (e.g., General Rate Cases, Risk Assessment Mitigation Phases, etc.)

Energy Safety Guidelines

Other related topics.

Members of the public, local and regional agencies, boards, tribes, commissions, and other stakeholders are invited to participate in the public workshop and submit potential questions and topics as described below. Stakeholders should submit questions and suggested topics for the workshop to Energy Safety by July 16, 2026.

Date: July 30, 2026

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/243436693789312?p=QIIbem1qxKv9bJ4UeZ

Meeting ID:?243 436 693 789 312

Passcode:?6Dt2ur98

Dial-In Number: +1 469-998-6045, 112769729#

Conference Code: 112 769 729#