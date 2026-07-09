July 18-19, 2026: A Weekend in Casper, Wyoming, Supporting the Firearms and Outdoor Recreation Industry

CASPER, Wyo. - July 9, 2026 - The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation invites the public to spend the weekend of July 18-19, 2026, in Casper for a series of exciting events. The celebration will focus on the firearms and outdoor recreation industry, featuring both the Wyoming Governor’s Match and the Firearms & Outdoor Recreation Expo.



"As the Wyoming Governor's Match celebrates its tenth year and the Firearms & Outdoor Recreation Expo returns for its fourth, these events continue to bring people together while showcasing one of Wyoming's signature industries," said Mark Tesoro, manager of the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. "We invite everyone to join us in Casper to celebrate our outdoor heritage, support Wyoming businesses, and experience all the weekend has to offer."



The tenth annual Wyoming Governor’s Match, hosted in partnership with the Casper Shooters Club, will run from July 18 to July 19, 2026, at the Stuckenhoff Shooters Complex, just 10 minutes outside of Casper. The Match will feature upwards of 360 competitive shooters from across the country. This national-level shooting sports competition brings together spectators, shooting sports organizations, and elected officials to interact with some of the nation’s top competition shooters. Eye protection is required for spectators, and ear protection is strongly recommended.



On Saturday, July 18, 2026, the fourth annual Wyoming Firearms & Outdoor Recreation Expo will take place at David Street Station in downtown Casper from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Expo is admission-free and open to the public. The Expo will feature exhibitor booths, a legislative panel, and family-friendly activities. Local food and drink vendors will be on-site, including WY Knott Pretzel Co., The Dog House, and Kuver’s BBQ.



Expo attendees can explore products, gear, and demonstrations by the following Wyoming-based brands and organizations:

3C Guiding LLC

9x19 Fabrication

ACG

Adventure Ready RV Solutions

Cutting Edge Tactics and Training

Diamond R Saddlery

DVL Custom Lures

FEROX

Freedom Tactical Firearms

Guardian Warrior Solutions

Gunwerks

High Carbon Mercantile

Kimber Tracks Big Game Recovery/Rocky Mountain Big Game Recovery

Lucid Optics

Maven Optics

MOD Outfitters

National Wild Turkey Federation

Red, White and Blued

Ridgeline Customs LLC

Rocky Mountain Discount Sports

Scouting America

Sheridan Fly Rod Co.

Thunder Beast Arms

Wilkinson Tactical

Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality

Wyoming Game & Fish Department

Wyoming Gun Company

Wyoming Motorcycle Trials Association

Wyoming Patriots

& more!



From 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation will facilitate an Outdoor Recreation Legislative Panel on the lawn at David Street Station. This panel discussion is free and open to the public, offering legislators and elected officials an opportunity to discuss the importance of growing and sustaining the outdoor recreation and shooting sports industry.



To RSVP or learn more about the Wyoming Firearms & Outdoor Recreation Expo, visit wyorec.info/Expo2026.



To register or learn more about the Wyoming Governor’s Match, visit wyorec.info/GovMatch2026.

Figure 1: A competitor at the 9th annual Wyoming Governor's Match at Stuckenhoff Shooters Complex. Figure 2: Exhibitors and attendees enjoying the 2025 Wyoming Firearms & Outdoor Recreation Expo. Figure 3: The 2025 Outdoor Recreation Legislative Panel at David Street Station.



Contact: Karryn MacDonald, (307) 823-0191; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.