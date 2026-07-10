TeleDirectMD Adds Major Insurance, Expands to 40+ States, serving 10 of 11 World Cup Venues

Physician-only telehealth platform adds Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and UnitedHealthcare while keeping its $79 flat-fee option

Patients shouldn’t have to choose between affordability, quality of care, and ease of access. We built TeleDirectMD so they get all three.” — Parth Bhavsar, MD, Founder and Medical Director, TeleDirectMD

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeleDirectMD, a physician-only telehealth platform where every visit is conducted by a named, board-certified physician, today announced that it now accepts major insurance plans and has expanded its licensed footprint to more than 40 states plus Washington, D.C. Patients now see the doctor’s name, credentials, and license information before they book — and can pay a transparent $79 flat fee or use their existing insurance benefits.Founded by board-certified family medicine physician Parth Bhavsar, MD, TeleDirectMD now accepts major insurance plans including Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans such as Anthem and Highmark, in select states. The expansion grows the platform’s licensed footprint to more than 40 states plus Washington, D.C., up from 25 states at its last public milestone.TeleDirectMD launched as a direct-pay service built around a single transparent price: a $79 flat-fee video visit with a board-certified physician, with no subscription and no membership. That option remains unchanged and available in every state the platform serves. The addition of insurance, now spanning active payer contracts across 17 states, gives insured patients a second way to access the same physician-led care using their existing benefits.“Patients shouldn’t have to choose between affordability, quality of care, and ease of access,” said Dr. Bhavsar. “We built TeleDirectMD so they get all three: a transparent $79 price or their insurance, a board-certified physician on every visit, and same-day appointments in more than 40 states.”Unlike most national telehealth companies, TeleDirectMD is physician-only: every visit is conducted by an MD. The platform treats more than 60 conditions, including urgent care needs such as UTIs, sinus infections, and flu; skin conditions; women’s and men’s health; sexual health; travel medicine; and refills for stable chronic medications. Visits are available seven days a week, and prescriptions are typically sent to the patient’s pharmacy shortly after the visit.The expansion to more than 40 states plus Washington, D.C. means a patient can keep the same physician-led service when they travel or relocate, a growing consideration for remote workers, frequent travelers, and families spread across state lines. The platform’s licensed states are home to more than 296 million Americans, about 86 percent of the U.S. population based on U.S. Census Bureau 2024 state population estimates, and include most major metropolitan areas where demand for same-day virtual urgent care is highest. TeleDirectMD is LegitScript-certified, and Dr. Bhavsar has been cited as a medical expert by leading publications including TIME, Newsweek, U.S. News & World Report, HuffPost, Healthline, Yahoo Health, Men’s Journal, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.The timing of the expansion also matters for one very large group of travelers. With the FIFA World Cup underway across the United States through July 19, TeleDirectMD’s licensure now covers 10 of the 11 U.S. host metropolitan areas: Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle. Visiting fans who develop a UTI, sinus infection, sore throat, or traveler’s diarrhea far from home, or who left a maintenance medication behind, can book an online doctor visit and see a board-certified physician the same day rather than searching for an unfamiliar clinic in a crowded host city. TeleDirectMD is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FIFA.Insurance acceptance is currently available in 17 states, with additional payer contracts in progress. Patients can check whether their plan is accepted at teledirectmd.com/insurance ; where insurance is not yet available, the $79 flat-fee option applies. Cost for insured visits depends on each patient’s plan and applicable copay, coinsurance, or deductible.About TeleDirectMDTeleDirectMD is a physician-only, direct-pay telehealth platform founded by Parth Bhavsar, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician. The platform offers $79 flat-fee video visits, treats 60+ common conditions, and is licensed in 40+ states plus Washington, D.C. TeleDirectMD holds active payer contracts across 17 states, including Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. TeleDirectMD is LegitScript-certified. Learn more at teledirectmd.com or contact contact@teledirectmd.com.This press release does not constitute medical advice. Availability of specific treatments is determined by the physician based on individual clinical evaluation and applicable state regulations.

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