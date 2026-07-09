Oversight of sheriff’s offices affirmed by California Supreme Court

County governments in California can establish agencies to oversee their sheriff’s offices and obtain their records under a ruling affirmed Wednesday by the state Supreme Court. The justices unanimously denied an appeal by Sonoma County sheriff’s officers and their union of a lower-court ruling upholding the authority of an independent agency established by county supervisors in 2016 and strengthened by a ballot measure approved by local voters in 2020.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.