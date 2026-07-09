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Oversight of sheriff’s offices affirmed by California Supreme Court

County governments in California can establish agencies to oversee their sheriff’s offices and obtain their records under a ruling affirmed Wednesday by the state Supreme Court. The justices unanimously denied an appeal by Sonoma County sheriff’s officers and their union of a lower-court ruling upholding the authority of an independent agency established by county supervisors in 2016 and strengthened by a ballot measure approved by local voters in 2020.

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Oversight of sheriff’s offices affirmed by California Supreme Court

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