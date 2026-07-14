Ponte Vedra Beach Couple Brings Break Coffee Co. To Jacksonville

Entrepreneurs Ready To Rid Northern Florida of Bad Office Coffee

We chose to invest in Break Coffee because we believe in the power of creating meaningful moments during the workday.” — Christian Etique, Break Coffee of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Break Coffee Co. , the Australian-born office coffee franchisor, has expanded in Florida with its newest franchisee, Ponte Vedra Beach residents Christian and Yasmina Etique.Break Coffee solves the problem of bad office coffee and lost productivity from staff stepping out on coffee runs, by equipping workplaces and other venues with automated bean-to-cup espresso systems and its own 100% Arabica blends, paired with concierge-style weekly service.The Etiques, who live in Ponte Vedra Beach, bring strong backgrounds in customer service, logistics, planning, marketing, manufacturing and a love of coffee to the launch of Break Coffee of the greater Jacksonville area.“We chose to invest in Break Coffee because we believe in the power of creating meaningful moments during the workday,” Christian said. “The B2B concierge coffee model is unique, allowing us to bring a premium coffee experience directly to companies and their employees. We see coffee as more than a product, it is an opportunity to provide a daily break, foster connection, and contribute positively to workplace culture.”Company clients, and their teams of employees, get café-quality cappuccinos, lattes, and other specialty coffee drinks without upfront equipment purchases or single-use waste.“Our unique service delivers a premium ‘coffee-as-a-service’ experience that appears on a company’s bottom line in the form of improved productivity and morale,” said Break Coffee CEO Joshua Kovacs, who is also President and Co-Founder of Oakscale Franchise Partners , a franchise sales organization that helps franchisors and franchisees build and scale successful franchise systems. “Break Coffee is bringing relief to employees and their employers throughout the country by making stale office coffee a thing of the past.”Break Coffee’s new Jacksonville territory will be supported by a strong operations team.Christian–a coffee enthusiast with a deep appreciation for a well-balanced, expertly crafted espresso–is a supply chain professional with 24 years of international experience, spanning customer service, logistics, planning, and manufacturing. He is passionate about delivering customer-focused solutions and operational excellence, holding Master’s degrees in Supply Chain Management and Materials Science.Yasmina is a multilingual customer relations professional with an MBA and a Master’s degree in International Relations. She brings 15 years of experience in customer service, client onboarding, and marketing across diverse organizational environments, including both corporate and nonprofit sectors. Traveling around the world has given her a deep appreciation for exceptional flavors and cultures, inspiring her to share high-quality coffee and create a special moment of enjoyment for people during their workday break.Break Coffee of Jacksonville will serve the greater Jacksonville metro area, including Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra, Jacksonville Beach and Fernandina Beach.5-Star Concierge Coffee ServiceAs part of the 5-star Coffee Concierge service, Break Coffee machines are cleaned on a weekly basis by its trained staff.Businesses are not forced into signing long-term contracts. Break Coffee owns the coffee machines and only charges for the coffee consumed on a weekly basis—saving companies about one-third of the typical cost associated with similar services.To let teams sample the service with no obligation, Break Coffee offers a two-week trial that includes delivery and installation, coffee for the trial period, and pickup if you decide not to continue—at no cost.Having lived in Jacksonville for the past 10 years, the Etiques have come to appreciate its vibrant community, strong economic growth, and abundance of opportunities for both businesses and residents. They are particularly drawn to the area’s dynamic development, diverse demographics, and the growing demand for businesses that prioritize quality, reliability, and exceptional customer service.“Our goal is not only to operate a successful Break Coffee franchise, but also to become a trusted partner within the local business community,” Christian said. “By delivering outstanding service and building meaningful relationships with our customers, we hope to create an added-value proposition that supports local businesses and professionals. Over time, we aspire for our franchise to be recognized for its reliability, integrity, and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the people and businesses we serve."Unmatched Support for Entrepreneurial Couples, FranchiseesBreak Coffee Co. offers invaluable, immediate operations training for franchisees, who begin with two days of in-house training that allows them to start operating. Then, franchisees will receive coaching while working the first three weeks, learning the skills of a location sourcing assistant, reporting their findings on a daily basis to an area representative with expertise in the target area.The franchise provides many benefits to franchisees:Flexible Schedules: Break Coffee’s business model allows franchisees to work 30-60 minutes per client per week, excluding travel time, for about one to three days a week.Award-Winning Franchise: Break Coffee was voted in the Top 20 franchises by FranchiseHelp. The business model requires no office space, no warehousing, no employees and no set work schedule.Systemized Approach: Break Coffee helps franchisees develop a business plan and trains them on how to operate and service the machines in a quick and easy, structured manner.“We are particularly drawn to Break Coffee because it aligns strongly with our background and values,” Christian said. “The Swiss-made aspect resonates with us as Swiss citizens, and we appreciate the emphasis on quality and reliability. Additionally, the B2B model and the flexibility to scale the business at our own pace make it an excellent fit for our long-term vision.”If you are a business owner looking to connect with Christian or Yasmina, you can reach them via email at Christian.Etique@breakcoffeeco.com or Yasmina.Etique@breakcoffeeco.com.If you would like more information about the Break Coffee franchise opportunity, please email Anthony Spagnola at anthony@oakscale.com.###About Break Coffee Co.Break Coffee Co. is revolutionizing the breakroom by providing premium, café-quality coffee experiences to offices and businesses. With a focus on high-tech brewing equipment, locally roasted beans, and a hassle-free service model for employers, Break Coffee Co. offers franchisees a scalable, B2B business model with recurring revenue. For more information, email or visit the company’s website.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

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