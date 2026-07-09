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On-Job Anti-Gay Abuse Is Sexual Harassment Under FEHA

An employee’s claim of abusive on-the-job treatment based on his homosexuality constitutes an allegation of “sexual harassment,” Div. One of this district’s Court of Appeal has held, declaring that this renders his causes of action exempt from arbitration, under a federal statute.

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On-Job Anti-Gay Abuse Is Sexual Harassment Under FEHA

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