Repeated References to ‘Hispanic Gang’ by Expert Witness Didn’t Breach RJA—C.A.

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that repeated references by the prosecution’s expert witness to the defendant’s membership in a Hispanic gang—which he testified are groups associated with violence and criminality—did not run afoul of the 2020 statute barring convictions predicated on the accused’s ancestry..

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