Montana MLMs Can Cut Fines by Registering Before Aug. 31

Michael Santoscoy | NonStop Local | July 8, 2026

HELENA, Mont. — A new state program is giving multi-level marketing companies operating illegally in Montana a chance to comply with the law and pay reduced fines.

Montana State Auditor James Brown is leading the effort. He said 30 MLMs are properly registered with the State Auditor’s Office, while the agency estimated hundreds more than that may have been operating in Montana without filing the required notices.

Brown said the program allows unlawfully operating MLMs to come forward and file an initial notice within 30 days of being notified by the Auditor’s Office to receive a reduced fine of $1,500.

Brown said companies could also voluntarily come forward before Aug. 31.

“What I’m trying to do is to make sure that these companies follow the law so that we know who is operating lawfully and who is operating unlawfully within the state,” Brown said.

After the program expires, the Auditor’s Office said it would actively investigate MLMs and hold them fully accountable for failing to file the required notices.

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