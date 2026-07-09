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Application by Reed and Kim Estabrook to remove existing derelict pilings and structures and construct piers and a boathouse totaling 3,416 square feet near 804 Grant Avenue on Lake Yazoo in Pascagoula, MS

The applicants are proposing to remove 2,644 square feet of existing derelict pilings and/or structures, and construct 3,416 square feet of new piers and a boathouse near 804 Grant Avenue on Lake Yazoo, Pascagoula, Jackson County, MS. View the full application at the link(s) below.

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Application by Reed and Kim Estabrook to remove existing derelict pilings and structures and construct piers and a boathouse totaling 3,416 square feet near 804 Grant Avenue on Lake Yazoo in Pascagoula, MS

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