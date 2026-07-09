Six-week closure of I-90 eastbound off-ramp at exit 70 near Easton to build connection to new highway

EASTON – As part of the third phase of the Interstate 90 Snoqualmie Pass East project, crews are building the connection to the new off-ramp.

Starting Monday, July 13, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the off-ramp at eastbound I-90 at exit 70 near Easton for approximately six weeks.

Eastbound travelers will need to travel one mile east to exit 71 and turn around to access exit 70 from westbound I-90. All businesses along Easton Sparks Road will remain accessible. Lake Easton State Park can be accessed from I-90 at exit 71.

Once the work is complete in September, the off ramp on I-90 at exit 70 will reopen. Traffic is scheduled to connect to the new roadway once Phase 3 is complete in 2028.

Phase 3 is part of a 15-mile corridor improvement project to improve safety and reliability and reduce congestion along I-90 from Hyak to the Easton vicinity. It adds a new lane in each direction, replaces concrete pavement and stabilizes rock slopes. The work also builds wildlife crossings, improves sight distance and traffic safety and improves traffic management technology systems.