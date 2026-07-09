Six-week closure of I-90 eastbound off-ramp at exit 70 near Easton to build connection to new highway
EASTON – As part of the third phase of the Interstate 90 Snoqualmie Pass East project, crews are building the connection to the new off-ramp.
Starting Monday, July 13, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the off-ramp at eastbound I-90 at exit 70 near Easton for approximately six weeks.
Eastbound travelers will need to travel one mile east to exit 71 and turn around to access exit 70 from westbound I-90. All businesses along Easton Sparks Road will remain accessible. Lake Easton State Park can be accessed from I-90 at exit 71.
Once the work is complete in September, the off ramp on I-90 at exit 70 will reopen. Traffic is scheduled to connect to the new roadway once Phase 3 is complete in 2028.
Phase 3 is part of a 15-mile corridor improvement project to improve safety and reliability and reduce congestion along I-90 from Hyak to the Easton vicinity. It adds a new lane in each direction, replaces concrete pavement and stabilizes rock slopes. The work also builds wildlife crossings, improves sight distance and traffic safety and improves traffic management technology systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.