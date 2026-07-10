Over 10,000 Young Nigerians Gather at GiNN 5.0, Strengthening Calls for Greater Investment in Africa's Youth

GiNN 5.0 recorded more than 10,000 physical attendees, making it one of Nigeria's largest youth-focused gatherings Agomeze Saint Chukwuemeka, Convener of GiNN. Agomeze Saint Chukwuemeka, Convener of GiNN.

Africa's greatest resource is not under the ground; it is in the minds, hands, creativity, and courage of its young people.” — Agomeze Saint Chukwuemeka, Convener of GiNN.

LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 10,000 young Nigerians gathered at the University of Lagos Sports Centre for GiNN 5.0 – The Naija Spirit, a youth leadership and entrepreneurship summit that organizers say reflects a growing movement to position young Africans as active contributors to economic growth, innovation, and civic development.Convened by Agomeze Saint Chukwuemeka, popularly known as Saint of Africa, the fifth edition of GiNN ( Gen Z Involvement in a New Nigeria ) brought together business executives, entrepreneurs, policymakers, entertainers, innovators, students, creators, and development partners for a full day of conversations focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, technology, innovation, education, and nation-building.Organizers said the event marked a significant milestone in GiNN's evolution from an annual conference into a year-round platform connecting young people with mentorship, funding opportunities, industry leaders, and strategic partnerships."GiNN 5.0 was more than an event. It was a statement that young Nigerians are ready, capable, creative, and determined to take responsibility for the future of this country and this continent," said Agomeze Saint Chukwuemeka, Convener of GiNN.According to organizers, GiNN 5.0 recorded more than 10,000 physical attendees, making it one of Nigeria's largest youth-focused gatherings. Digital engagement through media coverage, partner networks, speakers, and online communities is expected to extend the event's reach to a significantly wider audience, with final analytics to be published in an official post-event impact report.The summit featured conversations led by prominent figures across business, entertainment, politics, media, engineering, and civic leadership, including Kola Adesina, Ayo Animashaun, Bunmi Davies, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Evans Jakpa-Johns, and Engr. Badmus. Their sessions explored the future of African entrepreneurship, youth participation in governance, innovation, leadership, and opportunities within the continent's expanding digital economy.A major highlight of GiNN 5.0 was the GiNN Young Excellence Award, which recognized young Nigerians making notable contributions across entrepreneurship, media, digital culture, technology, creativity, and social impact. Honorees included Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Jadrolita, OAC The Creator, Dezny, Meshkiey, Moh Sheriff, Tochi's Takes, OA Gus, and Ovy Godwin.Organizers also announced that more than ₦30 million in support was provided to young entrepreneurs through empowerment initiatives, while selected participants received land allocations sponsored by Adbond Harvest and Homes as part of the company's youth empowerment programme.Corporate support for the summit came from organizations including Zenith Bank Plc, Ecobank Nigeria, Minimie Nigeria, Metro Electric EV, Adbond Harvest and Homes, AddMe.ng, Baseline Entertainment, Cleaques, Declan Wine, and G-Penny Semovita. Organizers said these partnerships reflect increasing private-sector interest in investing in Africa's growing youth population.Beyond networking and recognition, GiNN focused on addressing structural challenges facing young Africans, including unemployment, underemployment, limited access to funding, mentorship, professional networks, and leadership opportunities."Africa's youth are not a problem to be managed; they are a generation to be invested in," Saint said. "If over 10,000 young people can gather peacefully, intelligently, creatively, and passionately around leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, and nation-building, then the world must take African youth seriously."Organizers said GiNN aligns with several global development priorities, including quality education, decent work and economic growth, innovation, reduced inequalities, gender inclusion, and multi-sector partnerships. The platform also seeks to encourage greater collaboration between governments, private-sector organizations, investors, educational institutions, and development agencies committed to expanding opportunities for young people.Throughout the event, participants engaged in discussions on entrepreneurship, technology, artificial intelligence, creative industries, education, leadership development, and civic participation. Founders, creators, innovators, students, and early-career professionals were among the largest groups represented.Reflecting on the significance of the summit, Saint emphasized that Africa's competitive advantage lies in its people."Africa's greatest resource is not under the ground; it is in the minds, hands, creativity, and courage of its young people."He added that the future of Africa will depend on expanding access to education, capital, technology, mentorship, and opportunities that enable young people to transform ideas into sustainable enterprises and social impact.Looking ahead, GiNN plans to expand beyond its annual gathering by strengthening year-round initiatives that connect young Africans with business leaders, development partners, investors, and institutions capable of accelerating youth-led innovation across the continent.About GiNNGiNN (Gen Z Involvement in a New Nigeria) is a youth development platform dedicated to empowering young Africans through leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, education, mentorship, recognition, and strategic partnerships. Through annual summits, awards, and year-round initiatives, GiNN connects emerging leaders with opportunities that foster inclusive growth, enterprise development, and civic engagement across Africa.

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