Pan Am Flight Academy Expands Presence in Brazil Through Strategic Partnership with EPA Training Center

Pan Am Flight Academy Training

Pan Am Flight Academy expands into Brazil through a strategic partnership with EPA Training Center, strengthening aviation training across Latin America.

FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pan Am Flight Academy is proud to announce the execution of a strategic cooperation and representation agreement with EPA Training Center, Latin America's largest regional aircraft simulator training provider. Through this partnership, Pan Am will establish a commercial presence in Curitiba, Paraná, further strengthening its position within the Latin American aviation market.The agreement represents an important milestone in Pan Am Flight Academy's continued international expansion strategy and reinforces the organization's commitment to serving airlines, corporate operators, and aviation professionals throughout the region.Under the partnership, EPA Training Center will serve as Pan Am Flight Academy's representative in Brazil, providing local support for commercial activities, customer engagement, and business development initiatives. The collaboration will enhance Pan Am's visibility and accessibility within one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets while leveraging EPA Training Center's extensive industry relationships and longstanding reputation for excellence.Founded more than 50 years ago, EPA Training Center has become a recognized leader in aviation training in Brazil, supporting the development of pilots and aviation professionals across the country.“Brazil is one of the most important aviation markets in Latin America, and this partnership allows us to further strengthen our presence and better support the growing demand for high-quality aviation training throughout the region,” said Federico Flores Navarro, Chief Commercial Officer of Pan Am Flight Academy. “EPA Training Center has earned tremendous respect within the Brazilian aviation community, and we are excited to work together to create new opportunities for airlines, operators, and aviation professionals.”The agreement reflects Pan Am Flight Academy's commitment to expanding its global reach through strategic partnerships that bring world-class aviation training solutions closer to customers worldwide.For more information about EPA Training Center, visit www.epa.aero About Pan Am Flight AcademyPan Am Flight Academy is one of the world's leading aviation training organizations, providing simulator-based training, type ratings, ATP certification programs, and advanced aviation training solutions for airlines, corporate operators, military organizations, and individual pilots worldwide. With a legacy rooted in aviation excellence, Pan Am continues to train aviation professionals from more than 100 countries through its comprehensive portfolio of training programs and state-of-the-art simulation technology.About EPA Training CenterEPA Training Center is Latin America's largest regional aircraft simulator training provider. Located a few meters from Afonso Pena International Airport (CWB) in Brazil, it operates a 2,700 m² facility offering ANAC-certified training using advanced Full Flight Simulators (EMB-145, ATR 42/72, and EMB-120) and Flight Training Devices (B737NG, EMB-170/190, and EMB-110).In addition to type ratings, EPA offers Jet Orientation/RVSM/PBN/CRM courses, Santos Dumont English Assessments in four locations across Brazil (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília and São José dos Pinhais), and Cabin Crew Training.

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