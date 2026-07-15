InvestFusion Announces AI Platform Helped Client Identify $35,000 in Home Equity

A single mom turned $15,000 in savings into $35,000 in home equity using InvestFusion's AI-powered real estate platform, as shared by founder Jeff Emalaba on The Best Business Podcast.

Jeff Emalaba discusses how InvestFusion's AI platform helped one client identify $35,000 in built-in equity before paying any non-refundable fees.

Sarah, a single mother of six, worked two jobs to save enough money for her first real estate investment. Like most people she wasn't afraid of investing—she was afraid of making the wrong investment.” — Jeff Emalaba, Founder of InvestFusion

CHARLOTTE, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A single mother working two jobs saved for eight months to put together a $15,000 down payment for her first investment property — then used an AI-powered platform to find a duplex with roughly $35,000 in built-in equity before she ever set foot inside it.Her story was shared by Jeff Emalaba, founder and CEO of InvestFusion, in a recent appearance on The Best Business Podcast, hosted by Daryl Urbanski.Emalaba described the woman, whom he calls Sarah, as one of his platform's students and a case study in what is possible when everyday buyers get deal-level data before they commit capital. Sarah, a single mother of six , worked two jobs to save enough money for her first real estate investment. Like many first-time investors, she wasn't afraid of investing—she was afraid of making the wrong investment."She was terrified," Emalaba shared on the podcast. "Not because she was buying real estate, but because she'd heard too many stories of buyers who went under contract, uncovered major structural or foundation problems during due diligence, and had to walk away after losing thousands of dollars in deposits."For Sarah, her $15,000 in savings represented years of hard work, missed family vacations, and countless sacrifices made by both her and her children. "She knew exactly what was at stake," Emalaba said. "She couldn't afford for one bad deal to erase everything she'd worked so hard to build."According to Emalaba, Sarah set three goals before she started looking: a property with built-in equity, positive cash flow, and a safe home for her children. Using InvestFusion, she was able to evaluate a duplex and see, in advance, that its appraised value sat roughly $35,000 above the asking price — the kind of gap that typically only surfaces after a buyer has already paid for a formal appraisal, which Emalaba said averages more than $700 on its own.Sarah bought the property and rented out one of the two units. The rental income now covers most of her mortgage, giving her positive cash flow on day one along with the equity cushion she had identified going in. "She's living debt-free. She's living happily," Emalaba said. "That's what you want as an investor — equity as one buffer, cash flow as the other. If you start there, that's the bare minimum, and over time that's how people grow into six, seven, eight figures in real estate."Emalaba said Sarah's outcome illustrates the core problem InvestFusion was built to solve.Citing data from Redfin, he noted that an average of 40,000 real estate deals collapse every month nationwide, with buyers losing billions combined in non-refundable due diligence fees, inspections, and earnest money deposits, often because hidden defects only surface after a buyer is already under contract. Sellers, he said, can legally withhold known issues from buyers under a "no representation" disclosure loophole that exists in much of the country. InvestFusion is designed to close that gap before a buyer ever pays a fee. The platform analyzes a property in under 60 seconds, cross-referencing public records, prior inspection and appraisal history, and government data to flag risks a seller may not have disclosed, then generates a "deal score" from zero to 100 so buyers can gauge risk at a glance. For opportunities like Sarah's, the same process surfaces built-in equity that would otherwise require paying for a professional appraisal just to find out.Emalaba's focus on protecting everyday buyers is rooted in his own experience. A former options trader in South Africa who appeared regularly on CNBC Africa before relocating to the United States, he became a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina and still lost more than $11,000 on a deal that hid serious foundation, structural, and electrical problems. That loss led him to spend six months manually vetting deals himself before building InvestFusion to do it automatically."I cannot go into a deal right now without running it through the platform first," Emalaba said. "It would be a blind investment process. Sarah is exactly who we built this for — someone doing everything right, working hard, saving carefully, who just needed the same information the pros have access to."Emalaba said he encourages new investors to start with multifamily properties such as duplexes, triplexes, or quadruplexes, or a single-family home with a rentable basement, so that rental income offsets the mortgage from the outset — the same structure that worked for Sarah.The full conversation, including additional details on how InvestFusion evaluates deals and other buyer and agent experiences, is available on The Best Business Podcast. LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE About InvestFusion InvestFusion is an AI-powered real estate intelligence platform designed to help investors, agents, and homebuyers identify hidden property risks, validate deals, and uncover undervalued opportunities before committing capital. Founded by Jeff Emalaba, a former options trader and licensed North Carolina real estate agent, the platform combines real estate investing experience, risk management principles, and artificial intelligence to help buyers make more informed, confident purchasing decisions.

Single Mom Turned $15,000 Into $35,000 in Equity—Here's How

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