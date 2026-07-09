Attorney General Ken Paxton congratulates Aaron Reitz, former Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy at the Office of the Attorney General, on his appointment to serve as the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

Reitz served as Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy from fall 2020 to spring 2023. In that role, he led some of the agency's most consequential lawsuits and legal initiatives. This included securing the border, protecting energy and agriculture jobs, ensuring reliable and transparent elections, holding Big Tech and woke corporations accountable, stopping COVID-19 regulatory abuse, curtailing the Biden DOJ’s illegal overreach, and defending religious liberty and gun rights.

“Aaron was an invaluable asset to my legal team as my Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy. I thank him for his strong leadership, which was key to our success in defending our constitutional values and system of government,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I know Aaron will be an outstanding U.S. Attorney and will serve the Southern District of Texas with integrity and a strong commitment to the rule of law that will undoubtedly advance the cause of justice in our state.”

“I’m grateful for Attorney General Paxton’s kind words. But more than that, I’m grateful for the years of leadership and mentorship he’s given me, and for the trust he placed in me to lead some of our state’s highest-impact investigations and litigation. I wouldn’t be where I am today without Ken Paxton, and I look forward to working with his office as U.S. Attorney,” said Aaron Reitz.

Prior to his service at the OAG, Reitz was an attorney in private practice and clerked on the Texas Supreme Court after attending law school at the University of Texas. Before that, he was an active-duty officer in the United States Marine Corps, deploying to Afghanistan, and graduated from Texas A&M University. After leaving the OAG, Reitz served as chief of staff to Senator Ted Cruz. President Donald Trump then nominated him to serve as Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Policy, a position he was confirmed to and held before working in the private sector as an attorney at Hance Scarborough LLP.