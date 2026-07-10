Deborah Mayer Introduces Iron Dames to the Cannes Lions Community

Founder of Iron Dames Brings a Vision of Leadership, Opportunity and High Performance to the World’s Premier Creative Festival

CANNES, FRANCE, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iron Dames made its debut at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as founder Deborah Mayer introduced the internationally recognized performance platform to leaders across the global creative, advertising, luxury, entertainment, technology, and sports industries.Hosted by Deborah Mayer in partnership with the Gerety Awards, The Experience Lab, and Tantor Films, the invitation-only luncheon brought together executives, creatives, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore the intersection of leadership, innovation, sport, and culture while celebrating the women who are redefining excellence across every field.The collaboration was developed in partnership with Tom Flanagan, Brand & Creative Strategy Lead for Iron Dames, whose creative vision helped introduce the Iron Dames mission to the Cannes Lions community and connect the organization’s purpose with a new global audience.Founded by entrepreneur and investor Deborah Mayer, Iron Dames has become a global platform dedicated to empowering women through elite motorsport and equestrian competition. What began as a pioneering racing initiative has evolved into an international movement focused on creating opportunities for women through sport, education, innovation, and strategic partnerships.Addressing an audience of international creative leaders during the Cannes Lions Festival, Mayer shared the philosophy that continues to guide Iron Dames—one built on opportunity, ambition, resilience, and the belief that excellence is achieved by creating environments where talent can thrive.“I never believed women needed different standards. They simply deserved the same opportunity to meet them. When women are given the chance to perform, they don’t simply participate—they win. They lead. They inspire.”— Deborah Mayer, Founder, Iron DamesA highlight of the afternoon was the presentation of the Gerety Awards Grand Prize—an exclusive Iron Dames F1 Academy Experience in Las Vegas. The winner will receive behind-the-scenes access to the Iron Dames F1 Academy program, including its drivers, engineers, garage operations, and race weekend activities, offering an immersive look inside one of the fastest-growing platforms for women in motorsport.Named after legendary copywriter Frances Gerety, author of the iconic slogan “A Diamond Is Forever,” the Gerety Awards recognize the world’s best advertising through the perspective of an all-female international jury. The collaboration reflected a shared commitment to advancing women’s leadership, creativity, and excellence across industries.The event was produced by The Experience Lab, founded by Grammy Award-winning executive producer Heather Heller, in partnershipwith Tantor Films, creating an intimate forum where leaders from sport, business, luxury, media, and entertainment could connect through meaningful conversation and shared purpose.“Deborah Mayer has built something far greater than a racing team—she has created a global movement that is changing what’s possible for women in sport. It was an honor for The Experience Lab to help introduce Iron Dames to the Cannes Lions community for the first time and bring together leaders from creativity, luxury, entertainment, and business around a story that deserves to be seen on the world stage.”— Heather Heller, Founder, The Experience LabMayer’s participation at Cannes Lions represents another milestone in Iron Dames’ continued international expansion beyond the sporting arena. By engaging new audiences while remaining true to its founding mission, Iron Dames continues to demonstrate that excellence has no gender—and that opportunity has the power to transform lives.About Iron DamesFounded by Deborah Mayer, Iron Dames is an international performance platform dedicated to supporting, promoting, and inspiring women through elite motorsport and equestrian competition. Competing at the highest levels

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