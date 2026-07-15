NewTendermint’s Gno.land Achieves 1,000,000 Transactions on Testnet

Gno.land, a Go-based smart contract platform, has surpassed 1,000,000 transactions on testnet ahead of its mainnet launch

Gno.land's 1,000,000-transaction milestone demonstrates ecosystem maturity ahead of mainnet launch.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewTendermint announced that Gno.land, a Go-based smart contract platform, has achieved 1,000,000 transactions on its latest test network. The milestone demonstrates strong adoption and validates the platform's technical foundation as it prepares for mainnet launch.

What Gno.land Is

Gno.land is a Layer 1 blockchain platform that runs on Gno, an interpreted, fully deterministic version of the Go programming language. As a fully compatible subset of Go1.17, Gno enables web2 developers to write smart contracts using familiar syntax, tooling, and libraries, while gaining blockchain-native capabilities including automatic state persistence, deterministic execution, and seamless composability between contracts. All source code is published on-chain, setting a new standard for transparency and auditability in smart contract development.

Why Gno.land Matters

Unlike existing smart contract platforms, Gno.land is engineered from the ground up as a general-purpose, multi-user operating system, making shared computation, persistent state, and interoperability native to the platform itself rather than added on. Where Cosmos introduced inter-blockchain communication and Tendermint redefined consensus, Gno.land fundamentally reimagines how developers build and think about on-chain applications.

"When I pitched the Cosmos blockchain in 2018, everybody said that it was an ambitious idea; but we made it work, and we proved the vision of a network of proof-of-stake blockchains running on Tendermint. Gno.land is even more ambitious – we aim to create the best smart-contract language and platform humanly possible." said Jae Kwon, founder of Gno.land. "Ethereum was pitched as an unstoppable world computer, and it now exists and it works, but it took a step backwards in terms of usability as compared to modern programming languages and systems. Gno.land is what you get when you bring modern language design to web3 without compromises. We believe that with Gno.land, the promises of blockchains can become reality by empowering more builders to create richer decentralized applications for mass scale coordination and knowledge discovery."

Jae Kwon, who co-created the Cosmos network and Tendermint consensus protocol to solve proof-of-stake, designed Gno.land to be the next-generation smart contract program. Since its inception, the project has grown into a comprehensive redesign of distributed application architecture.

The ecosystem has attracted builders creating applications such as GnoSwap, the first decentralized exchange on Gno.land, GnoScan, a blockchain explorer that makes on-chain data readable and intuitive, Adena, a non-custodial wallet, and Akkadia, an on-chain voxel gaming world. These applications, along with others in the growing ecosystem, have contributed to over 1,000,000 transactions on testnet, validating that the platform's design and developer experience successfully support a broad ecosystem of decentralized applications.

Looking Forward

Following Test13, Gno.land is gearing up for its mainnet launch. Gno.land’s mainnet will feature the Token Generation Event (TGE), GNOT transfers, and on-chain governance through GovDAO. Additionally, the roadmap includes Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) and Interchain Security (ICS) integrations with AtomOne and the broader Cosmos ecosystem.

About Gno.land

Gno.land is a next-generation, open-source smart contract platform founded by Jae Kwon, co-creator of Cosmos and Tendermint. It uses Gno, an interpreted, fully deterministic variation of Go, to enable developers to write secure, readable, and highly composable smart contracts. By requiring all code to be published with full source on-chain, Gno.land sets a new standard for transparency, auditability, and open collaboration.

About NewTendermint

NewTendermint is a software engineering company developing core infrastructure for decentralized systems, including Tendermint2 and Gno.land. Led by Jae Kwon, NewTendermint is the core maintainer of the Gno.land protocol and GnoVM, advancing open-source technologies that support transparent, permissionless, and globally accessible applications.

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