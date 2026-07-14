PlayAbroad Acquires PlanMyKids Technology Assets and Appoints Founder David Watkins as Chief Technology Officer

PlayAbroad is an international soccer pathway platform helping players and families unlock opportunities around the world.

In his new role, Watkins will lead the company's technology strategy, artificial intelligence initiatives and product development roadmap.

BURLINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlayAbroad today announced the acquisition of the technology assets and intellectual property of North Carolina-based startup PlanMyKids. The acquisition strengthens PlayAbroad's investment in artificial intelligence, product development and technology infrastructure as it continues expanding its international soccer platform.As part of the acquisition, PlanMyKids founder David Watkins has joined PlayAbroad as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).Watkins is a technology entrepreneur and product leader with expertise in software engineering, artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and scalable digital products. Through PlanMyKids, he developed technology designed to help families make informed decisions by simplifying complex planning processes through digital tools and automation. Logan Meadows, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PlayAbroad, said:"One of the lessons we teach every player is that 'what got you here won't get you there.' The habits, coaching and systems that help you reach one level aren't enough to reach the next.The same is true for companies.PlayAbroad has reached a pivotal moment in its evolution. Over the past several years, we've built a trusted global network dedicated to helping players and families pursue life-changing opportunities through soccer. But to realize the full scope of our vision, we knew we needed to invest in the technology and infrastructure that will power the next generation of player pathways.When I saw what David Watkins and the PlanMyKids platform had built, I immediately recognised that our visions were aligned. This acquisition isn't simply about adding technology, it's about accelerating our future.At PlayAbroad, we've always believed that changing a player's future starts with people. Now we're building the technology to make that impact scalable."The acquisition represents the latest milestone in PlayAbroad's long-term strategy to expand beyond player placement services and develop a technology-enabled platform supporting players, families, coaches, clubs and partners throughout every stage of the international soccer journey.Planned platform developments include AI-powered player guidance, personalized player dashboards, workflow automation, family communication tools and an integrated digital ecosystem designed to improve how international soccer opportunities are discovered, evaluated and managed.David Watkins, Chief Technology Officer of PlayAbroad, said:"From my first conversations with Logan, I realised we shared a common passion for helping families navigate decisions that can shape a young person's future.That passion, combined with PlayAbroad's vision beyond placements and its rapidly growing ecosystem, is what excites me about joining the organization.Technology is most powerful when it strengthens human connections and makes life-changing opportunities more accessible. I'm excited to bring my experience in technology, data infrastructure, AI and product strategy to help build the platform that powers the next generation of player pathways."The acquisition supports PlayAbroad's long-term strategy of combining expert guidance with intelligent technology while creating the infrastructure needed for future growth, strategic partnerships and continued international expansion.About PlayAbroadPlayAbroad is an international soccer pathway organization that helps North American players and families identify, evaluate and secure opportunities with clubs, academies and educational institutions around the world. By combining expert guidance with technology, PlayAbroad supports aspiring players throughout every stage of their development journey while working with clubs, coaches and strategic partners across multiple countries.

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