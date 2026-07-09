NJGOP and RNC Sue New Jersey Secretary of State for Allowing Non-Residents to Vote

COLTS NECK, NJ – Today, the New Jersey Republican Party joined the Republican National Committee (RNC) in a lawsuit to prevent certain non-residents who have never lived in New Jersey from registering to vote and voting in the state’s elections.

Below is a statement on the matter from Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters:

“Democrats are allowing certain people who have never lived in New Jersey to vote in the state’s elections,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “The RNC is taking them to court to stop this unconstitutional scheme, protect lawful voters, and secure New Jersey

elections.”

Background:

The RNC, the New Jersey Republican Party (NJGOP), and Republican congressional candidate Michael McGuire sued New Jersey election officials for allowing certain non-residents to register and vote in New Jersey elections.

This lawsuit challenges a New Jersey law that allows certain people who have never lived in New Jersey – and in some cases have never lived in the United States – to vote in state elections based solely on a relative’s prior residency.

The RNC is suing to strike down this unconstitutional “never-resident voter” law and ensure only eligible New Jersey voters decide New Jersey elections.

New Jersey’s Constitution requires voters to be New Jersey residents and state officials cannot expand voting eligibility beyond those constitutional limits.

This lawsuit does not affect military members or overseas voters who previously lived in New Jersey, both of whom remain legally eligible to vote under state and federal law.

This lawsuit builds on the RNC’s successful record defending voter eligibility requirements across the country, including a major victory in North Carolina stopping non-residents from voting and recent lawsuits challenging similar policies in Nebraska, Colorado, and Nevada.

About the NJGOP

The New Jersey Republican State Committee is the official entity of the Republican National Committee and represents more than 1.6 million Republicans registered in New Jersey. For more information, visit NJGOP.org.

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