DC Health Launches Rodent Control Dashboard to Strengthen Citywide Prevention and Response Effort

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Health announced the launch of the new Rodent Control Dashboard, a centralized public tool designed to provide greater visibility into the District’s ongoing rodent control efforts. The dashboard provides information on rodent service requests, abatement activities, and rodent control tips and strategies. The new platform is part of DC Health’s continued commitment to transparency, accountability, and proactive public health protection.

“Successful rodent control is a shared responsibility,” said DC Health Director Dr. Ayanna Bennett. “The data displayed in this dashboard is powered by reports from residents, businesses, and 311, providing valuable insights that help us identify hotspots, deploy resources strategically, and measure the impact of our abatement efforts. When communities report concerns and work alongside DC Health, we can make more informed decisions and achieve better outcomes in reducing rodent activity throughout the District.”

DC Health’s Rodent and Vector Control Division works year-round to reduce rodent populations through inspections, surveys, treatment of outdoor burrows, enforcement, community outreach, and education efforts. The division utilizes an integrated pest management approach and partners with other District agencies to address environmental conditions that contribute to rodent activity.

Since January 2026, the Rodent Control Program has responded to just over 5,000 complaints, and with a 99.9% resolution rate, the team has identified and treated nearly 10,000 burrows across all eight wards. Between January 2025-December 2025, the team identified and treated 25,720 burrows across all eight wards.

The dashboard serves as a valuable resource to better understand rodent trends and track the District’s response efforts. By making this information publicly available, DC Health aims to support informed decision-making and encourage community participation in prevention efforts.

Properly storing and securing trash in containers with tight-fitting lids

Removing outdoor clutter and overgrown vegetation

Cleaning up pet waste promptly

Reporting rodent activity through 311

The Rodent Control Dashboard is available through the Rodent and Vector Control Division webpage at: dchealth.dc.gov/rodent-control-dashboard.

For more information about rodent prevention, abatement services, and educational resources, visit dchealth.dc.gov/service/rodent-and-vector-control-division.