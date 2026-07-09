NEXT WEEK: Senate HELP Committee to Hold Hearing on Nomination for Secretary of Labor
WASHINGTON – On Thursday, July 16, the U.S Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will hold a confirmation hearing on the nomination of Keith Sonderling to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.
Agenda: Nomination of Keith Sonderling to be Secretary of Labor
Date: Thursday, July 16, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 9:00 AM CT
Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Click here to watch live.
If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.
###
For all news and updates from HELP Republicans, visit our website or Twitter at @GOPHELP.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.