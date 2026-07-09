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NEXT WEEK: Senate HELP Committee to Hold Hearing on Nomination for Secretary of Labor

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, July 16, the U.S Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will hold a confirmation hearing on the nomination of Keith Sonderling to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Agenda: Nomination of Keith Sonderling to be Secretary of Labor

Date: Thursday, July 16, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 9:00 AM CT

Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Click here to watch live.

If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.

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For all news and updates from HELP Republicans, visit our website or Twitter at @GOPHELP.

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NEXT WEEK: Senate HELP Committee to Hold Hearing on Nomination for Secretary of Labor

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