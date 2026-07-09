CE chairs leading group for Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

MACAU, July 9 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government is committed to implementing the content of the important speeches and instructions of President Xi Jinping and the central authorities, regarding development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The MSAR Government does so, as it welcomes the approaching important milestone of the Cooperation Zone’s fifth anniversary.

The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today chaired the fifth working meeting of Macao’s leading group for the promotion of the construction of the Cooperation Zone.

Mr Sam stressed Hengqin’s development must be treated as Macao’s own responsibility. With strong support from the Central Government, Macao should work closely with Guangdong Province, in order jointly to plan and advance the second phase of the Cooperation Zone’s development.

The meeting received reports on: the progress of the Cooperation Zone in the first half of 2026; the MSAR Government’s implementation of policy initiatives for deepening the development of the Cooperation Zone; and the advancement of institutional-alignment and connectivity mechanisms regarding Macao and Hengqin. The meeting also discussed plans for next-phase work.

Mr Sam directed that efforts be focused on solidly advancing key flagship projects and priority initiatives. These include: the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town; the pilot implementation of cargo-loading for the Macau International Airport Hengqin Upstream Cargo Terminal; the extension of Macao’s social welfare and public services to Hengqin; joint investment promotion by Macao and Hengqin; and institutional-alignment and connectivity mechanisms between the two regions.

The Chief Executive emphasised the need to coordinate efforts on the Macao and Hengqin sides, strengthening collaboration and synergy in advancing these initiatives.

Members of the leading group attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ms Ng Wai Han; the Secretary for Security, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; and the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man.