Fort Buchanan honors deputy garrison commander during farewell ceremony

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Soldiers, civilians, family members and mission partners gathered at the installation's Community Club, July 9, to bid farewell to Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, deputy garrison commander, as he concluded his 24-month assignment at the Army's home in the Caribbean.

Hosted by Acting Garrison Manager Ulises Marrero and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the ceremony recognized Cook's leadership, dedication and contributions to Fort Buchanan's mission while highlighting the Army's enduring commitment to taking care of its people.

On behalf of the command, Marrero and Bergman-Gándara presented Cook with a token of appreciation in recognition of his service. Representatives from multiple garrison directorates and staff sections also presented farewell gifts, reflecting the lasting relationships Cook built across the organization.

"Lt. Col. Cook's leadership strengthened Fort Buchanan in countless ways through his professionalism, humility and commitment to people," Marrero said. "Today, we not only recognize his contributions to this installation, but also reaffirm an important Army tradition—taking care of our people by honoring their service, recognizing the sacrifices of their families and celebrating the relationships that make our teams stronger and our mission possible."

One of the ceremony's most meaningful moments came when Cook presented his wife, Maritza, with a bouquet of flowers in appreciation for her unwavering support throughout their assignment in Puerto Rico, recognizing the vital role Army families play in mission success.

Reflecting on his departure, Cook described the occasion as both rewarding and emotional.

"I knew this was going to be a bittersweet moment," Cook said. "It's sweet because you get to move on to the next assignment and attend an incredible War College. The bitter part is leaving behind the relationships you've built and the positivity of being surrounded by such outstanding people and a team I've trusted over the last 24 months."

Bergman-Gándara said the farewell reflected more than the conclusion of an assignment—it demonstrated the values that define the Army profession.

"Lt. Col. Cook led by example every day, earning the trust and respect of Soldiers, Army civilians and our community," Bergman-Gándara said. "Ceremonies like this remind us that our greatest strength is our people.”

As Cook departs to attend the U.S. Army War College, Fort Buchanan leaders thanked him and his family for their service and wished them continued success in the next chapter of their Army journey.

Though modest in scale, the farewell ceremony reflected one of the Army's enduring priorities: taking care of people. By recognizing individual service, expressing gratitude to families and celebrating the relationships forged through shared commitment, the event demonstrated that readiness is built not only through training and resources, but also through a culture that values people as the Army's greatest strength.