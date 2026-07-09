Watch for Bicyclists Saturday – Evergreen to Avon

Jefferson/Clear Creek/Summit/Eagle counties – The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be prepared for approximately 4,000 bicyclists traveling the roadways and paths near to and paralleling Interstate 70 from Evergreen to Avon as part of the Triple Bypass bike tour on Saturday, July 11.

US 6/Loveland Pass Road Closure Detour Map for the Triple Bypass 2026

Since bicyclists will be traveling on U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass, the highway will be closed to all motor vehicle traffic on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., requiring all regular traffic during that six-hour period to be stopped at the tunnel entrances. This will allow vehicles hauling hazardous materials to be escorted through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels, as follows:

Westbound escort at the top of the hour

Eastbound escort at the bottom of the hour

In addition to U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass, the following road closures will be in effect:

5 a.m. to 10 a.m. – westbound Highway 103 from Bergen Park to Idaho Springs. Eastbound closed from Idaho Springs to Bergen Park from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Local traffic will be permitted to travel Highway 103).

6 a.m. to noon – eastbound and westbound Alvarado Road between Lawson and the Easter Seals Camp.

Although no closures will be in place, drivers should anticipate additional cyclists on the Dillon Dam Road, the I-70 frontage roads through Vail and U.S. 6 between Dowd Junction (U.S. 6 & 24 junction – west of Vail) and Avon.

The Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement will be monitoring and assisting with traffic control.

Drivers are reminded to give cyclists at least three feet of space when passing – even if it requires crossing the centerline, if it is safe. Not providing three feet of space risks a ticket, since it is the law.

Cyclists also must ride as far right as possible and not impede traffic when passing other riders or riding two abreast.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!