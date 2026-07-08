MAGA MELTDOWN: Ken Paxton Enrages Republicans With His Lavish European Vacation While Abandoning Texas For The 4th of July

A prominent MAGA influencer online ranted “No more European getaways please!” and said Paxton’s repeated absence in Texas could cost them the race. “Paxton should be on the ground [...] I can't find ANY upcoming campaign events to meet or greet him, no rallies, nothing.” Another political fundraiser said “'He's so smug. Any other politician would be out campaigning over Fourth of July. He thinks he can do whatever he wants.”

“Multimillionaire Ken Paxton doesn’t care about anybody but himself. While working Texans struggle, he has no problem flaunting his wealth on a luxury European getaway abandoning Texas for the 4th of July. Republicans just seem to be realizing the guy who was reported by his own staff to the FBI, got charged with a felony for securities fraud charges, and gave Epstein-style sweetheart deals to wealthy well-connected lawyers might not be the best candidate. Paxton represents everything about the corrupt, rigged system that Texans hate and it is exactly why he will lose in November.”

With recent polls suggesting he’s locked in a dead heat as he runs for Texas’ contested U.S. Senate seat, Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton was once again spotted vacationing with his purported mistress.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Paxton was seen walking alongside Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, his alleged mistress, near the London Eye Ferris wheel, as first reported by British tabloid The Daily Mail. Paxton’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to the Current’s request for comment about the reported rendezvous.

The MAGA candidate’s history of scandals — ranging from alleged extramarital affairs to a near-impeachment in the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature — has weighed heavily on his Senate race as he faces Texas Rep. James Talarico, an Austin Democrat and Presbyterian seminarian.

For his part, Talarico spent Independence Day kicking back with Texas country music icon Willie Nelson.

Paxton’s stop in England came days after he was spotted boarding a flight to Iceland with Duhon, whom he’s allegedly been seeing for some two years while still legally married to his wife, State Sen. Angela Paxton.

Angela Paxton filed for divorce in July 2025 on “biblical grounds” following reports about her husband’s purported relationship with Duhon.

“Americans celebrated 250 years of independence from Britain this weekend,” Talarico said in a tweet. “Ken Paxton spent it with the British.”

Meanwhile, Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Ryan Martin, in a statement, described Paxton’s trip to England as unpatriotic.​

“The last place any patriotic Texan would be during the week of America’s historic 250th anniversary is vacationing in England,” Martin said. “Hardworking Texans are struggling to afford the basics because of Paxton-backed policies, but you won’t find Paxton caring — he’s off enjoying a lavish European vacation with his mistress.”

Paxton’s latest scandal comes as recent polling from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin shows him in a virtual tie with Talarico.

He's in the fight of his political life, on the verge of losing Texas for the Republicans for the first time in a generation.

But aspiring Senator Ken Paxton shows no signs of stress.

In fact, the Texas attorney general is on vacation with his mistress, gallivanting around Europe without fear of being seen... and risking the wrath of President Donald Trump.

The Daily Mail has obtained footage of Paxton, 63, and his paramour, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, 58, sightseeing in London this week.

As we previously reported, the pair jetted off to Iceland for a romantic getaway last weekend.

London, it seems, was their next stop. As Americans celebrated the country's 250th birthday, MAGA firebrand Paxton was in England walking side-by-side with Duhon near the London Eye.

In the latest video, the pair seem to be dressed up for a special occasion. He is wearing a suit and Duhon is in an emerald gown as they walked past the London Marriott Hotel on Westminster Bridge Road just south of the River Thames.

The footage shows Paxton walking arm-in-arm with Duhon, then turning around abruptly to face the camera.

At that point it appears to dawn on him that he's being filmed.

He storms ahead, leaving Duhon behind. She is seen bending over as if to pick something up, then walking on herself.

Paxton's campaign did not respond to the Daily Mail's request for comment.

Just last weekend, the love birds were filmed flying from Washington, DC, to Iceland in a video that went viral.

The notable Lone Star State politician was recognized by several fellow passengers as he and his lover caught a red-eye to Reykjavik, the Daily Mail exclusively reported.

But it's not his relationship that has Republicans running scared.

'Look, a lot of Republicans don't care about the affair. They do care about Ken Paxton winning the race,' a Texas lobbyist in Austin told the Daily Mail on the condition of anonymity.

'They're not going to be happy if he loses, even with the president's endorsement, if he was out running around with her.'

There's growing concern Paxton will blow the advantage given to him by President Trump's endorsement, which the commander in chief gave in May.

' He's so smug. Any other politician would be out campaigning over Fourth of July. He thinks he can do whatever he wants because of the President's endorsement,' a Washington, DC political fundraiser, who asked to remain unnamed fumed.

Trump's seal of approval is what gave Paxton the victory over incumbent Republican US Senator John Cornyn during a contentious GOP primary election.

In a social media post at the time, Trump called the attorney general an 'America First Patriot' who has been 'extremely loyal.'

The state attorney general showed his unwavering support by traveling to Manhattan during Trump's hush money trial filed in April 2024, where the then-former POTUS was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in May 2024 related to payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

'Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate,' he wrote, in part.

'Ken Paxton has gone through a lot, in many cases, very unfairly, but he is a Fighter, and knows how to WIN.'

Paxton won the GOP primary in a landslide, but now most polls show him in a neck-and-neck race with the Democratic challenger James Talarico in the general election in November.

' Stories like this just confirm to Republican elites and stakeholders that Paxton is not a great candidate, and is making things harder than they need to be,' Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas, told the Daily Mail.

In an overwhelmingly conservative state, Paxton should be easily ahead of Talarico, a 37-year-old former teacher and member of the Texas House of Representatives.

Instead, Talarico is considered the Democrat with the best chance of winning a statewide race, something that hasn't happened in 40 years.

According to a New York Times/Siena poll, Talarico and Paxton both have 47 percent of the vote each.

A win by Talarico would be a political earthquake and could change the balance of power in Washington.

'Every news cycle, or partial news cycle in which people are paying attention to (Paxton's affair) rather than some positive message about Paxton, or likely some negative message about his opponent is a bad day,' Henson added.

By contrast, Talarico spent Independence Day in Austin meeting voters at a huge fireworks display and posing for photos with Texas legend Willie Nelson.

Republicans in the Lone Star State acknowledged there are going to have to help overcompensate for Paxton's scandals.

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