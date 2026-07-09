IN HIS OWN WORDS: Ken Paxton’s Comments Reveal What He Says Should Happen To Himself Following Voter Fraud Allegations

AUSTIN, TX — Ken Paxton continues to stonewall questions on if he committed a second-degree felony by illegally voting in up to six recent elections, as detailed in this week’s ProPublica and the Texas Tribune report.

But even if Ken Paxton is dodging questions now on voter fraud, his own comments show what Paxton says should happen to those who illegally vote – like Paxton has likely done.

Paxton in 2023 : “Vote-Fraudsters Should Be Subject To The MAX Penalty. Election Integrity Is No Place For A Soft-On-Crime Approach.”

Paxton just two weeks ago : “I Fought Voter Fraud In Texas For A Long Time, Almost My Entire Time In Office. It's A Real Thing That We Had To Deal With.”

Paxton posted online in 2020 : “I Will Do Everything I Can To Prevent Voter Fraud. A Stolen Vote Cancels Out A Legitimate Vote, Which Undermines The Legitimacy Of Our Government.”

Paxton in a press release warning of the crime he likely committed : “Election Integrity Has Been A Top Priority Of Mine Since I First Took Office In 2015. Anyone Who Attempts To Defraud The People Of Texas, Deprive Them Of Their Vote, Or Undermine The Integrity Of Elections Will Be Brought To Justice And Penalized To The Fullest Extent Of The Law.”

Paxton earlier this year : “I Know There's Voter Fraud [...] Other States Would Know It Too, If They'd Prosecuted.”

Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Ryan Martin said:

“ Paxton clearly believes in ‘laws for thee, but not for me.’ Ken Paxton broke the very laws he claims to care about. Paxton embodies everything about the broken, corrupt political system that Texans hate. Paxton can keep dodging questions all he wants, but come November voters will be holding him accountable.”

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