First Lady Casey DeSantis Launches Initiative Connecting Faith Communities and Nursing Homes to Provide Companionship and Reassurance that Florida Seniors are not Alone

First Lady Casey DeSantis’ new initiative creates opportunities for nursing homes and assisted living communities to partner with local churches, bringing communities together through companionship and meaningful connections.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced a new initiative that will create opportunities for nursing homes and assisted living communities across Florida to partner with local churches through Hope Florida’s CarePortal, making it easier for congregations to respond to opportunities to serve seniors in their own communities.

The initiative is rooted in a simple belief: every senior deserves to know they are loved, valued, remembered, and that their life continues to matter.

“Every senior deserves to know they matter and are loved,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Every life is filled with a lifetime of wisdom, experiences, and stories that have helped shape families and communities across our state. Sometimes the greatest gift we can give is simply our presence—taking the time to listen, to remind someone that they matter. No one should ever feel forgotten, and no one should have to walk through life’s final chapters without knowing there are people who care.”

Hope Florida was founded on the belief that government is uniquely positioned to connect good people who are willing to help with neighbors who could benefit from that help. Since its launch, Hope Florida has helped thousands of Floridians move toward prosperity by connecting individuals and families with nonprofits, businesses, and especially Florida’s faith communities to meet immediate needs while surrounding them with encouragement, dignity, and hope.

This initiative extends that same vision to Florida’s seniors.

Every day, nursing homes and assisted living communities care for Floridians whose lives have shaped our families and our communities. Many enjoy regular visits from loved ones, while others have fewer opportunities for connection because family members live far away, have demanding schedules, or are no longer living. Regardless of circumstance, every senior benefits from meaningful relationships and the reassurance that they are seen, valued and loved.

Through Hope Florida’s CarePortal, participating nursing homes and assisted living communities will be able to share opportunities for local churches to serve. A request may be as simple as delivering flowers, celebrating a birthday, reading together, playing cards, sharing a meal, or spending time with a resident who would simply enjoy conversation and companionship.

The initiative will launch in three regions across Florida including Leon County, Hillsborough County, and Miami-Dade County before expanding statewide, with the goal of creating partnerships between churches and nursing homes and assisted living communities throughout the state.

Florida is home to approximately 16.5 million people of faith and more than 20,000 churches and faith institutions. Together, they represent one of the greatest volunteer networks anywhere in the nation. By creating a pathway for nursing homes and assisted living communities to share opportunities through Hope Florida’s CarePortal, churches can more easily answer the call to serve those who helped build the communities we enjoy today.

“Every senior has a lifetime of wisdom and experiences worth sharing. Taking the time to listen is more than an act of kindness,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “It honors a life well lived and reminds us that meaningful human connection enriches everyone involved.”

“This is another shining example of this administration’s commitment to ensuring Floridians—especially seniors and vulnerable individuals—are supported in ways that improve quality of life and overall well-being,” said Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Shevaun Harris. “We are so grateful for the leadership of First Lady Casey DeSantis in spearheading this effort that will support partnership among long-term care facilities and faith institutions in meeting residents’ needs.

“The greatest gift we can offer one another is connection. Every day, our Hope Navigators help older Floridians discover they don’t have to face life’s challenges alone. Through this expansion of CarePortal, we’re building bridges between compassionate Floridians and seniors who simply need someone to spend some time alongside them,” said Florida Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham. “Together, we’re creating communities where every older adult knows they are valued, supported, and never forgotten. I am so grateful for Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis for their continued leadership and commitment to strengthening support for Florida’s seniors.”



As part of the initiative, First Lady Casey DeSantis and Madison DeSantis visited residents at Chatsworth assisted living community at PGA National, where they delivered flowers, spent time visiting with residents, and listened as they shared stories from their lives. The visit reinforced the profound impact that simple acts of kindness and genuine human connection can have an incredible impact on someone’s day.

About Hope Florida:

Hope Florida connects Floridians with community resources, nonprofits, businesses, and houses of worship that are uniquely positioned to meet their needs. Through innovative public-private partnerships, Hope Florida serves as a bridge between those seeking assistance and those willing to help, strengthening communities across Florida by connecting neighbors with neighbors.