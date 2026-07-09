VidaBay Snap Turns Streetside Moments Into Instant Giftable E-Ink Keepsakes; Global “Snap It & Show It” Contest Launches

Snap a photo, tap to transfer, and share the memory VidaBay Battery-Free E-ink Photo Magnet “Snap It & Show It” contest

Battery-free and pocket-sized, the e-ink magnet brings tangible warmth to casual city walks, chance meetups and spontaneous everyday moments

Simply snap a photo, tap to transfer, and share the memory the moment it happens.” — Nathan Chee

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most photos we snap during city walks, casual street meetups and impromptu gatherings wind up hidden deep in phone photo albums. We seldom revisit them, can never touch them physically, and these precious shots get buried under countless digital files. VidaBay Snap is changing this situation. This slim, battery-free E-ink fridge magnet slips easily into any pocket or bag. Users can take a photo, tap their phone to transfer the picture, and hand a paper-like keepsake to friends or loved ones right on the spot. To mark this brand-new way of capturing daily memories, VidaBay has officially launched its global “Snap It & Show It” user campaign.Weighing barely an ounce (≈28.35g) and requiring no charging or pre-setup, VidaBay Snap is designed for spontaneous outings. It runs entirely on passive NFC energy harvesting, so there are no cables, no built-in batteries and no complicated pairing steps required. If you bump into an old friend downtown, snap a quick portrait and hold your phone up to the magnet to send the image; you can pass the memento over before parting. If you wander residential sidewalks at sunset with your partner, capture a candid shot and finish the transfer in seconds to bring home a tiny tangible memory.Disposable instant film cameras produce plastic and film waste and charge users per print. On the contrary, this E-ink screen supports unlimited image refreshes. After gifting the photo to others or taking it home, the magnet can be stuck directly on any refrigerator as reusable home decor. No extra frames, no clutter and no recurring costs are needed.The global “Snap It & Show It” contest is open to all VidaBay Snap users. Participants may post photos taken during outdoor NFC image transfers to VidaBay’s official Facebook Group and the r/EinkInstantFilm Reddit community, paired with short captions telling the stories behind each moment. Prizes range from $100 to $500 gift cards, and special awards will go to entries featuring the most heartfelt and creative real-life moments. The campaign centers on raw, authentic user experiences, letting potential buyers see firsthand how this product fits into daily life.“For far too long, our favorite little moments have been trapped inside our phones,” said Nathan Chee, Founder and CEO of VidaBay. “We didn’t create this product as just another fridge accessory. We built it to turn casual walks, chance encounters and quiet street dates into tangible items you can hold, give away and display on your fridge for years. No advance planning, no extra gear and no need to remember charging. Simply snap a photo, tap to transfer, and share the memory the moment it happens.”Chee also noted that a Bluetooth transfer dock will launch in late August, bringing the same seamless image transfer experience to Android users.Equipped with a premium four-color anti-glare E-ink screen that mimics paper texture, the device stores images permanently after a single transfer without consuming any power. The product has received coverage from top global tech outlets including The Verge and TechRadar, and is available to consumers in over 30 countries worldwide.To learn more about VidaBay Snap or join the “Snap It & Show It” contest, visit VidaBay’s official website . The single unit retails at $30, while the 3-pack bundle is priced at $86.99, and both options can be purchased through the official online store . You may also join relevant conversations in the official VidaBay Facebook Group and the r/EinkInstantFilm Reddit community.

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