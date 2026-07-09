Temporary closure of 63rd Street median at CO 119/Diagonal Highway set for Friday, July10

Boulder County — As a part of the CO 119 Safety, Mobility and Bikeway Improvements Project, the 63rd Street median between northbound and southbound Colorado Highway 119/Diagonal Highway will be temporarily closed to all modes of transportation on Friday, July 10, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This closure is required for crews to install a bikeway overpass bridge at the 63rd Street and CO 119 intersection. This closure was originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, but was postponed due to unexpected schedule conflicts.

Following this closure, the 63rd Street median will close again for a temporary, daytime closure on Friday, July 17, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will pour the new concrete bridge for the newly installed bridge during this closure. The same detour will go back into place during this closure.

During the closure, 63rd Street and CO 119/Diagonal Highway will be configured as a right-in-right-out intersection. There will be one signed detour route for motorists and cyclists.

Detour Route:

Northbound 63rd Street travelers will turn right onto northbound CO 119/Diagonal Highway, turn left onto Colorado Highway 52, and turn left back onto southbound CO 119 to return to 63rd Street.

Southbound 63rd Street travelers will turn right onto southbound CO 119, turn left onto Jay Road and left onto northbound CO 119 to return to 63rd Street.

63rd Street median closure at CO 119 detour map in Boulder. Detours are listed above.

What is the CO 119 Safety, Mobility and Bikeway Improvements project?

By the year 2040, the Diagonal Highway between Boulder and Longmont is expected to see a 25% increase in vehicular traffic. Increased traffic can result in more congestion, delays, tailpipe emissions and potentially more crashes.

The CO 119 Safety, Mobility and Bikeway Project is constructing safety, mobility and bikeway improvements to make traveling through the corridor safer for all modes and transit travel faster and more reliable. The project is designed to integrate with other active multimodal projects on the corridor to ensure community members can safely and reliably travel throughout the corridor using their preferred mode(s) of transportation.

This project will:

Improve safety in the whole corridor.

Maximize the number of people able to move through the corridor.

Maximize intersection operational efficiency.

Improve transit travel times and increase ridership.

Maximize corridor-wide operational efficiency.

Increase opportunities for bicycle commuting and connectivity to the bicycle and pedestrian network.

Specific corridor improvements include:

New signage, striping and improved signal timing at all pedestrian crossings at signalized intersections.

Signal timing adjustments at key intersections (Jay Road, 63rd Street, Colorado Highway 52, Niwot Road and Airport Road).

Adding a commuter bikeway and several local connections between northbound and southbound CO 119, and underpasses or overpasses at major intersections for uninterrupted crossing.

Physically reconfiguring the CO 52 intersection to improve safety and to accommodate new Bus Rapid Transit stations and the Diagonal Bikeway between the northbound and southbound travel lanes.

Changing access at Airport Road and CO 119 to reduce crashes and to improve safety and traffic flow.

During construction, CO 119/Diagonal Highway will largely remain configured as it currently operates, with various lane shifts and closures. Additional notice information will be provided prior to any major closures or detour routes throughout the project duration. In addition, lane and shoulder widths will be minimized. The speed limit will be reduced. Please pay attention and follow posted speed limit signs. Kraemer North America is the General Contractor for this project.

CO 119 Safety, Mobility and Bikeway Improvements Project Contact Information

Project phone line – 720-378-8083

Project email – [email protected]

Project website - codot.gov/projects/co119-mobility

Sign up for weekly project updates on the project website by following these five simple steps: Visit the project website. Click on the "Stay Informed" box on the right side of the page. From there, scroll to the "Construction Updates & News Releases" section and select "Subscribe to Construction Updates." Enter your email address, then select "Northeast Colorado" as the region, check "Front Range I-25 Corridor" and "CO 119 Safety & Mobility Improvements." Scroll to the bottom and hit submit.



Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!