Vine to Bar Expands National Footprint with Launch in The Fresh Market, Bringing Gut-Friendly Chocolate to New Shoppers

Vine to Bar New at The Fresh Market Vine to Bar is now at The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market specialty grocery adds new interest to gut health chocolate brand

We're thrilled to partner with The Fresh Market and introduce Vine to Bar to a new audience of shoppers who appreciate premium ingredients” — Peggy Furth, Co-Founder, Vine to Bar

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vine to Bar , the chocolate brand redefining indulgence with its patented WellVine™ upcycled Chardonnay grapes, is now available in The Fresh Market, on shelves in 48 stores, marking the brand's latest retail expansion and bringing its innovative, gut-friendly chocolate to discerning shoppers.The launch represents a significant milestone for Vine to Bar as it introduces its premium 67% dark chocolate tasting squares to the shelves of The Fresh Market locations across the Southeastern United States as part of their Innovation Set. Customers can now enjoy Vine to Bar's signature dark chocolate products that combine exceptional flavor with the benefits of patented prebiotic fiber derived from upcycled Chardonnay grapes."We're thrilled to partner with The Fresh Market and introduce Vine to Bar to a new audience of shoppers who appreciate premium ingredients, thoughtful sourcing, and products that deliver both taste and function," said Peggy Furth, Co-Founder of Vine to Bar. "Consumers today are increasingly looking for foods that offer additional benefits without sacrificing indulgence. Vine to Bar was created to prove that chocolate can be both delicious and purposeful."At the heart of Vine to Bar's chocolate is WellVine™ - pressed, dried, and milled Chardonnay grapes upcycled from winemaking and packed with a powerful benefit: real food prebiotics that support gut health while naturally reducing the bitterness often associated with dark chocolate.Now Available at The Fresh Market:True Dark ChocolateDark Chocolate with Tart Cherry + Cacao NibsDark Chocolate Almonds & Himalayan SaltDark Chocolate with Smoked Salt & Cocoa NibsEach product is crafted with WellVine™ sourced from coastal Chardonnay vineyards. Years of collaboration with UC Davis and the USDA Agricultural Research Service have demonstrated that WellVine™ prebiotic fiber supports gut health while enhancing chocolate's flavor profile and reducing traditional bitterness."The Fresh Market is an important step in making Vine to Bar more accessible to consumers who want great flavor without compromise," said Ed Klein, Managing Director of Vine to Bar. "The chocolate category is overdue for disruption. People are hungry for products that taste incredible and support how they want to feel. Partnering with The Fresh Market allows us to expand our mission and introduce more consumers to a chocolate experience unlike anything else on the shelf."Founded by wine industry veterans Barbara Banke and Peggy Furth, Vine to Bar combines winemaking craftsmanship with premium chocolate artistry. The result is a dark chocolate that feels indulgent while delivering meaningful nutritional benefits through the power of upcycled Chardonnay grapes."We've always believed great chocolate could do more," added Furth. "With WellVine™, we're able to offer an elevated chocolate experience that loves you back - combining exceptional taste, sustainability, and gut-friendly benefits in every bite."About The Fresh MarketThe Fresh Market is a specialty grocery retailer dedicated to providing guests with an elevated shopping experience featuring fresh, premium-quality foods, exceptional hospitality, and carefully curated products. With stores across the United States, The Fresh Market is known for offering distinctive ingredients, chef-inspired prepared foods, and specialty products that help consumers discover new favorites.About Vine to BarVine to Bar is a new kind of chocolate brand dedicated to crafting exceptional dark chocolate with unique, health-conscious benefits. Patented to improve both taste and nutrition, Vine to Bar blends WellVine™ - pressed, dried, and milled Chardonnay grapes into rich dark chocolate, unlocking natural sweetness, bright fruit notes, and gut-friendly prebiotics.Crafted with 15% upcycled Chardonnay grapes from Jackson Family Wines, makers of Kendall-Jacksonand La Crema, Vine to Bar transforms chocolate into a gut-friendly, feel-good indulgence.For more information, visit www.vinetobar.com Media ContactHeather KrugPR for Vine to Barheather@heatherkrug.com310-463-1415

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