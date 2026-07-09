Seal Coat Work Scheduled on Missouri Route 15 in Scotland and Knox Counties

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, a seal coat project located on Missouri Route 15 in Scotland County, from the Iowa State line to U.S. Route 136 east junction in Memphis, is expected to begin as early as July 15. Once complete, operations will continue on MO 15 from U.S. 136 west junction in Memphis in Scotland County to MO 6 north junction in Edina in Knox County.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction in place at the location where crews are actively working for the duration of the project. Flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized to direct motorists through the work zone. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as schedule changes occur. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

The $1.3 million contract was awarded to W. L. Miller Company of Hamilton, Illinois. All work scheduled to be completed by October 2026.

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.