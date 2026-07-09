NB I-57 in Mississippi County Reduced for Pavement Repairs

SIKESTON- Northbound Interstate 57 in Mississippi County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews preform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located between mile marker 8.4 and mile marker 9.6 near Charleston, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 13 through Wednesday, July 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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