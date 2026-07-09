MoDOT to close Interstate 70 lanes near Wentzville Parkway July 17-19

ST. CHARLES COUNTY– Crews with the Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville Project will close the left lane of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 between Wentzville Parkway and the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge (mile marker 208 to 209.8) to begin construction of a temporary railroad bridge. These lane closures will be in place beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, July 17, continue through 10 a.m. Sunday, July 19. All work is weather permitting.

A temporary barrier wall is currently in place along the right and left shoulders of eastbound I-70. Westbound I-70 will have a temporary barrier wall along the left shoulder. Lanes in both directions will be reduced to 11-foot width. These lane-width restrictions are scheduled to continue through fall 2026.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention in work zones, drive the posted work zone speed limit, and allow extra time for travel. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

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