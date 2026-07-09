Mercer/Putnam County U.S. Route 136 resurfacing project to begin July 20

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Magruder Paving, LLC to resurface U.S. Route 136 from Mercer County Route C (Ravanna) to Putnam County Route N (Livonia) beginning Monday, July 20. The project is expected to be completed in October 2026.

Traffic Impacts: During paving, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers and pilot cars. Motorists should expect delays. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. To stay up to date with project progress and traffic impacts, visit the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ or read the Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, published each Friday by visiting News | Missouri Department of Transportation or by signing up for email updates at MoDOT E-Updates.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

When visiting modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by visiting https://www.modot.org/northwest.

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