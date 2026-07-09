Upcoming Planned Roadwork for Northeast Missouri, July 13 - 24, 2026

HANNIBAL – The following is a list of general highway maintenance work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northeast Missouri region for the next few weeks.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Adair County

Route E – July 14, CLOSED for patching operations from Route V to U.S. Route 63 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route O – July 13, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Route D to Missouri Route 6 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Audrain County

Route K – July 13, CLOSED for seal coat operations from CR 510 in Audrain County to Route M in Pike County between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Knox County

Route F – July 21 – 22, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Route A to Missouri Route 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route CC – July 23, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Pike Street to Missouri Route 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route EE – July 20, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Route K to Missouri Route 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis County

Route H – July 13 - 15, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Route Y to Missouri Route 6 between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route H – July 20, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route Y to Missouri Route 6 between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route AA – July 23, CLOSED for patching operations from CR 575 to Missouri Route 6 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route CC – July 21 - 22, CLOSED for patching operations from Route C to CR 530 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Montgomery County

Route V – July 20, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route E in Bellflower to Missouri Route 161 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route CC – July 15, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route A in Wellsville to Missouri Route 161 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Pike County

Route K – July 13, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 161 to Route M between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route K – July 13, CLOSED for seal coat operations from CR 510 in Audrain County to Route M in Pike County between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route M – July 14, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 161 to U.S. Route 54 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Ralls County

Route J – March 13 – July 31, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from Route EE continuing south to the end of the Clarence Cannon Dam bridge beginning Friday, March 13th at 7:00 a.m. through Friday, July 31st at 4:00 p.m.

Shelby County

Route Z – July 14 – 15 & 20, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 168 to U.S. Route 36 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route AA – July 23, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 to Route T between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route EE – July 21 – 22, CLOSED for patching operations from U.S. Route 36 to the end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route JJ – July 13, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 168 to end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Warren County

Route D – July 22 – 23, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Sycamore Lane in Marthasville to Route T in Saint Charles County between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you leave to see if you will encounter any work zones.