SALT LIFE and FishAmerica Foundation Launch Limited-Edition Conservation Sunglasses at ICAST

SALT LIFE x FishAmerica Foundation SALT LIFE x FishAmerica Foundation Sunglasses

New polarized sunglasses debut at ICAST, with a portion of proceeds supporting FishAmerica Foundation's fisheries conservation and habitat restoration efforts.

SALT LIFE has always been about more than simply enjoying time on the water. It's about respecting it, protecting it, and leaving it better than we found it.” — Dylan Coates, Marketing Manager, Eyeking LLC

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SALT LIFE and FishAmerica Foundation Partner to Launch Limited Edition Conservation Sunglasses Collection at ICASTHAUPPAUGE, N.Y. —The SALT LIFE brand is taking its commitment to life on the water one step further with the launch of a new limited-edition sunglasses collection benefiting the FishAmerica Foundation, the conservation and research foundation of the American Sportfishing Association.Debuting exclusively at the new ICAST Pop Up Shop, the collection features three limited-edition polarized sunglasses inspired by the Salt Life brand lifestyle and built for anglers, boaters, and coastal adventurers. Each pair includes a premium microfiber pouch featuring both the SALT LIFE and FishAmerica Foundation logos, with a portion of every purchase helping support projects that restore fish habitat, improve water quality, advance fisheries research, and protect the future of recreational fishing.Following ICAST, the collection will be available for a limited time on SaltLife.com and Amazon while supplies last.Since launching earlier this year, SALT LIFE Eyewear by Eyeking LLC has quickly established itself as one of the newest success stories in the eyewear category. Combining polarized performance, lightweight comfort, and coastal-inspired style at an accessible price point, the collection has experienced strong retail sell-through while staying true to the SALT LIFE brand’s mantra: Fish. Dive. Surf. LIVE SALTY."SALT LIFE has always been about more than simply enjoying time on the water. It's about respecting it, protecting it, and leaving it better than we found it," said Dylan Coates, Marketing Manager for Eyeking LLC. "Partnering with the FishAmerica Foundation allows us to create products that give back to the fisheries and waterways that inspire this brand every day. We're proud to offer a collection that lets anglers and outdoor enthusiasts make a positive impact every time they choose to Live Salty."ICAST attendees will have multiple opportunities to experience the collection firsthand. SALT LIFE Eyewear will be showcased during ICAST On The Water Day, giving retailers and media the opportunity to experience its polarized performance on the water. The complete SALT LIFE Eyewear lineup, including the new FishAmerica Foundation collection, will also be on display in Booth #3836, where retailers can meet with the sales team and learn more about the rapidly growing eyewear program.For more information or to schedule an appointment during ICAST, contact saltlife@eyeking.comAbout Eyeking LLCEyeking LLC is a fourth-generation, award-winning eyewear design and distribution company specializing in private label and licensed brands. With a legacy of innovation and craftsmanship, Eyeking develops performance-driven and style-forward eyewear collections for global markets. Its diverse brand portfolio includes partnerships with HobieEyewear, Salt Life, HyperX™, Beastmodeand Rae Dunn, each reflecting a unique consumer lifestyle. From outdoor adventure to gaming and everyday wear, Eyeking delivers quality eyewear experiences backed by decades of design expertise and industry leadership. For more information, visit www.eyeking.com and follow @eyeking_eyewear.About the SALT LIFE BrandSALT LIFE is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.

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