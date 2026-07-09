Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,339 in the last 365 days.

Boat ramps at Allison Creek Park closed to pontoon boats

Due to ongoing low water levels as a result of drought conditions, pontoon boats are temporarily restricted from launching at the boat ramps at Allison Creek Park. Incidents have been reported where a tow truck was required to remove boat trailers from the water. This temporary measure will help keep park visitors safe and protect their property. 

Allison Creek Park sign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Boat ramps at Allison Creek Park closed to pontoon boats

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.