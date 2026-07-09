Boat ramps at Allison Creek Park closed to pontoon boats

Due to ongoing low water levels as a result of drought conditions, pontoon boats are temporarily restricted from launching at the boat ramps at Allison Creek Park. Incidents have been reported where a tow truck was required to remove boat trailers from the water. This temporary measure will help keep park visitors safe and protect their property.

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